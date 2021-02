RIW vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 26th, 2021

Ripoll Warriors will take on Pak I Care in the 75th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday.

Pak I Care have won six of their seven ECS T10 games so far, while the other match finished without a result. They haven’t put a foot wrong in the competition and are currently atop Group B with 13 points and a net run rate of of +3.683.

Ripoll Warriors, on the other hand, are second in Group B with nine points. They have won four of their seven ECS T10 matches, losing twice, while one game ended in a no result.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Pak I Care

Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed (c), Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Asim Butt, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Sikander Ali, Faisal Shah, Sami Ullah, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Adil Ali, Abid Mahboob, Faizan Raja, Mohammad Yasin

Ripoll Warriors

Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Waqar Iqbal (c & wk), Ghulam Sabar, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Nazim Muhammad, Imran Hussain, Azhar Iqbal, Jugraj SIngh, Deepak Rana, Harjinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Karan Preet Singh, Namdar Iqbal, Asim Maqbool, Ehsan Ellahi, Jagbeer Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Pak I Care

Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed (c), Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Asim Butt, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas, Atif Muhammad

Ripoll Warriors

Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Waqar Iqbal (c & wk), Ghulam Sabar, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Nazim Muhammad, Imran Hussain, Azhar Iqbal, Jugraj SIngh, Deepak Rana

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors, Match 75

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and Time: 26th February, 2021, 9:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona generally favors the batsmen in this format of the game, with the average first innings score at the venue being 96. The track is better suited for pacers than spinners

RIW vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Asim Butt, Ghulam Sabar, Sheroz Ahmed, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal, Prince Dhiman, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Deepak Rana

Captain: Sheroz Ahmed; Vice-captain: Prince Dhiman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Waqar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Asim Butt, Ghulam Sabar, Sheroz Ahmed, Aqtadar Iqbal, Prince Dhiman, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Deepak Rana

Captain: Aqtadar Iqbal; Vice-captain: Muhammad Ihsan