RJ vs KT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Qualifier 1

The Qualifier 1 of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 will see the Ratnagiri Jets (RJ) square off against the Kolhapur Tuskers (KT) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday, June 26. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RJ vs KT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both Ratnagiri Jets and Kolhapur Tuskers have been on the spot throughout the tournament. The two teams managed to win four of their five matches and occupy the top two spots in the points table. The Jets are at the top because of the better net run rate than the Tuskers.

In the previous clash between the two teams, the Tuskers emerged victorious by four wickets.

RJ vs KT Match Details

The Qualifier 1 of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 will be played on June 26 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RJ vs KT, Qualifier 1, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 26, 2023, Monday; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

RJ vs KT Probable Playing XIs

RJ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

RJ Probable Playing XI

D Phatanagre (wk), A Kazi (c), P Patil, K Chormale, R Sonavne, Nikhil Naik, D Hinganekar, R Patil, P Dadhe, N Dhumal, V Pawale, and K Thorat.

KT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KT Probable Playing XI

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Naushad Sahikh, N Tusamad, A Pore, M Yadav, A Darekar, T Dhillon, S Chavan, S Autade (wk), and S Mhatre.

RJ vs KT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav has been on and off in the tournament. He has scored runs in some matches while in others have not performed up to the mark. But Jadhav will be one of the top picks for the match as this is a big match.

Batter - Ankit Bawne

Ankit Bawne has been in brilliant form with the bat in the tournament. He is a must-pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounder - M Yadav

M Yadav has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. Yadav can pick up points in both innings of the match and that makes him a good pick for the match.

Bowler - P Dadhe

P Dadhe has been in decent form with the ball and he is picking up regular wickets. Dadhe will be a good pick as he is economical in general and also a consistent wicket-taker.

RJ vs KT match captain and vice-captain choices

Ankit Bawne

Ankit Bawne has been in very good batting form throughout the tournament. He is scoring runs consistently and in an important match like this, the team will expect that he performs big.

Azim Kazi

Azim Kazi can impact the match with both the bat and the ball. He has the ability to pick up wickets while being economical and also score runs for the team. Kazi will be a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for RJ vs KT, Final

Kedar Jadhav

Ankit Bawne

Azim Kazi

M Yadav

P Dadhe

RJ vs KT Match Expert Tips

The pitch has been balanced so far. Both the bowlers and batters have enjoyed the surface. Going in with a balanced squad will be a good choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

RJ vs KT Dream11 Prediction, Final, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Kedar Jadhav, Nikhil Naik

Batters: Ankit Bawne (c), P Patil

All-rounders: D Hinganekar, Azim Kazi, M Yadav (vc)

Bowlers: P Dadhe, S Chavan, V Pawale, K Thorat

RJ vs KT Dream11 Prediction, Final, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Kedar Jadhav (c), Nikhil Naik (vc)

Batters: Ankit Bawne, P Patil

All-rounders: D Hinganekar, Azim Kazi, M Yadav

Bowlers: P Dadhe, S Chavan, V Pawale, K Thorat

