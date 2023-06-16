RJ vs SR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Maharashtra Premier League T20 match – June 16, 2023

Ratnagiri Jets (RJ) clash with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings (SR) in the second game of the Maharashtra Premier League on Friday (June 16) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune at 8 pm IST. There will be a lot of excitement in store as both teams prepare to take on each other for the first time.

After a long hiatus of 14 years, the Maharashtra Premier League is underway. On that note, here's a look at the top three players you should pick as captain or vice-captain for the RJ vs SR Dream11 prediction game.

#3 Nikhil Naik (RJ) - 8.5 credits

Naik is a highly accomplished wicketkeeper-batter who has some very formidable numbers.

He has scored 531 runs at an impressive average of 37.92, which includes his career-best score of 95. Moreover, his strike rate is also on the higher side, ranging over 135, making him a very lethal player.

Naik has a knack for scoring runs consistently. Hence, give him a go as your captain or vice-captain for your RJ vs SR Dream11 prediction game.

#2 Rushabh Rathod (SR) - 6 credits

Rushabh is a well-polished batter who's also sharp with his glovework behind the stumps.

In domestic T20 competitions, he averages 28.37 with the bat and has a very formidable strike rate of 133.5. Moreover, he has four 20-plus, one 30-plus and one 50-score.

The young aggressive batter is a joy to watch once he gets going. So, you should pick him for the RJ vs SR Dream11 prediction game as captain or vice-captain.

#1 Azim Kazi (RJ) - 9 credits

Kazi is a very promising all-rounder who has exceptional skills with both bat and ball.

He averages 25.25 with the bat and has a strike rate of just under 130. He has claimed five wickets at an average of 19.6 and has a lethal strike rate of 19.4 respectively.

Kazi can become a nightmare to any opposition with his all-round abilities. So he should be your number-one pick in the RJ vs SR Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

