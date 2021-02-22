RJS vs HIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match - Feb 23, 2021

Rajasthan will lock horns with Himachal Pradesh in a Round II - Elite Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Rajasthan will come into this match as the favorites after winning their last game against Puducherry by 6 wickets. They are in the third spot on the Group D points table. Rajasthan will look forward to continuing their winning momentum in this match also.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, lost their last match against Maharashtra. They fell short by 59 runs in that game and are at the fifth spot in the Group D points table. Himachal Pradesh will be eagerly waiting to register their first win of the tournament. They will have to play their top game to beat the in-form Rajasthan side.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan

Ashok Menaria (C), Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Azeem Akhtar (WK), Arafat Khan, Aniket Choudhary, Rajat Choudhary, Shiva Chouhan, Chandrapal Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Ramnivas Golada, Arjit Gupta, Deepak Karwasara, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Abhimanyu Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Manender Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi (WK), Shubham Sharma, Ajayraj Singh and Tanveer Ul-Haq.

Himachal Pradesh

Rishi Dhawan (C), Ravi Thakur, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ankush Bains (WK), Ankush Bedi, Prashant Chopra (WK), Mayank Dagar, Nikhil Gangta, Arpit Guleria, Pankaj Jaswal, Ayush Jamwal, Ankit Kalsi, Naveen Kanwar, Prikshit Kashyap, Praveen Thakur, Abhimanyu Rana, Digvijay Rangi, Ekant Sen, Sidharth Sharma, Akash Vasisht and V Sharma

Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan

Aditya Garhwal, Ashok Menaria (C), Arjit Gupta, Abhimanyu Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Manender Narender Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Salman Khan, SK Sharma, Aniket Choudhary.

Himachal Pradesh

Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (C), Akash Vasisht, Ankush Bains (WK), Abhimanyu Rana, Ayush Jamwal, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Digvijay Rangi.

Match Details

Match: Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh

Date: 23rd February 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a balanced one that has something on offer for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The latter will have to bowl tight lines and length. The batsmen have to play sensible shots to score big on this ground.

The average first innings score at this venue is 158 runs. Teams winning the toss will look to bat second as the chasing teams have won the majority of the matches played on this ground.

RJS vs HIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prashant Chopra, Manender Singh, Abhimanyu Rana, Ashok Menaria, Arjit Gupta, Rishi Dhawan, Mahipal Lomror, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora.

Captain: Rishi Dhawan Vice-Captain: Mahipal Lomror

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains, Akash Vasisht, Ashok Menaria, Arjit Gupta, Rishi Dhawan, Mahipal Lomror, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Jamwal, Vaibhav Arora.

Captain: Mahipal Lomror Vice-Captain: Rishi Dhawan