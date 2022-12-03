RJT vs GCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 48

Rajkot Thunders (RJT) will square off with Gallion CKT Clubs (GCC) in Match 48 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday (December 3).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RJT vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 48.

Rajkot Thunders are having a woeful tournament. They have won just one of their six matches so far while three other games have been washed out and points were shared. Their first win of the competition arrived recently against Foot Print Defenders as they won by six wickets.

Gallion CKT Club have won two matches and have lost only once. However, four of their games have been washed out. They are currently on a two-game losing streak and will be looking to turn it around.

RJT vs GCC Match Details, Match 48

The Match 48 of ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 will be played on December 3 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RJT vs GCC, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 48

Date and Time: 3 December, 2022, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

RJT vs GCC Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy has favored the batters in this format of the game. The ball comes nicely onto the bat which has allowed the batters to play with free hands. The boundaries are also short and bowlers need to be at their best and most disciplined.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 155.8

Average second innings score: 145.4

RJT vs GCC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Rajkot Thunders: W-L-L-L-L

Gallion CKT Clubs: L-L-W-W-L

RJT vs GCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rajkot Thunders Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Rajkot Thunders Probable Playing 11

Ayesh Shaikh, Mitesh Thanki (c), Vipul Mehta, Pritesh Anadkat, Karim Kotadia, Gurjant Kanda, Nasir Yousuf, Gurdip Virdi, Waqas Ilyas, Tareq Isab, Sandip Pednekar.

Gallion CKT Clubs Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Gallion CKT Clubs Probable Playing 11

Usman Khan, Amjad Gul-II, Mudassar Ali, Waqar Ahmad, Abdul Wahid-I, Ahsan Shahzad, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Israr Ahmed, Sohaib Randhawa, Safeer Tariq (c), Saifullah Noor.

RJT vs GCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Tariq (7 matches, 161 runs, Strike Rate: 151.89)

S Tariq could prove to be a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has slammed 161 runs at a strike rate of over 151.

Top Batter pick

B Nandy (6 matches, 159 runs and 1 wicket)

B Nandy is the second-highest run-scorer for his team and has collected 159 runs at a strike rate of over 134. He has also picked up a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

G Kanda (6 matches, 167 runs and 2 wickets)

G Kanda is the leading run-scorer for Rajkot Thunder. He has already hammered 167 runs at an average of 41.75 and has also scalped two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

S Noor (6 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.53)

S Noor is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side and has scalped six wickets in six games at an economy rate of 8.53.

RJT vs GCC match captain and vice-captain choices

U Khan

U Khan is the leading run-scorer for his side. He has already smacked 323 runs at an insane average of 161.50 and has a strike rate of 234.06. Khan has been extremely consistent with the bat. U Khan will be an effective captaincy pick for your RJT vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Gul

Gul is the second-highest run-scorer for Gallion CKT Club behind U Khan and he has also done immensely well. He has 249 runs to his name at an average of 62.25. Gul also has a strike rate of over 175.

5 Must-picks with players stats for RJT vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points U Khan 323 runs 454 points A Gul 249 runs 401 points G Kanda 167 runs and 2 wickets 313 points S Tariq 161 runs 258 points B Nandy 159 runs and 1 wicket 256 points

RJT vs GCC match expert tips

U Khan has been in outrageous form with the bat. Because of his consistency, he should be the captain of your RJT vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy.

RJT vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 48, Head-to-Head League

RJT vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Tariq, W Ilyas.

Batter: B Nandy, U Khan, I Ahmed.

All-rounder: A Gul, G Kanda, A Shahzad.

Bowler: S Noor, M Ali, D Rajgor.

