RJT vs HEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Plate Semi Final 2

Rajkot Thunder (RJT) will take on Hemant Properties (HEP) in the Plate semi-final 2 match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams haven't performed well in this year's tournament as Hemant Properties have lost their last few matches continuously. The Rajkot Thunder, on the other hand, had a season full of ups and downs. They won their last match against PSM-XI by 124 runs.

Hemant Properties will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in this year's tournament, but Rajkot Thunder are a relatively better team. Rajkot Thunder is expected to be won by Rajkot Thunder.

RJT vs HEP Probable Playing XI

RJT Playing XI

Waqas Ilyas (wk), Hamza Sheraz, Pritesh Anadkat, Ameya Soman, Mitesh Thanki, Dipesh Rajgor, Banty Nandy, Karim Kotadia, Rohit Karanjkar, Bhera Ram, Hardik Patel

HEP Playing XI

Haroon Altaf (wk), Rajeev Dudeja, Umar Swadi, Aziz Ansari, Muhammad Farhan, Muhammad Abdullah, Moeez Waqar, Harikrishnan Valloli, Muhammad Faraz-Hussain, Rakesh Rawat, Mohit Raghav

Match Details

RJT vs HEP, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Plate Semi Final 2

Date and Time: June 28, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

RJT vs HEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Soman, who has played exceptionally well in the match against DCC Starlets, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 86 runs in just 40 balls in the match against DCC Starlets.

Batters

B Nandy and S Ashraf are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Waqar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 25 runs in the last match against the Interglobe Marine.

All-rounders

H Sheraz and D Rajgor are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Sheraz smashed 30 runs and took three wickets in the match against Future Mattress.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Patel and R Karanjkar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Abdullah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in RJT vs HEP Dream11 prediction team

H Sheraz (RJT)

D Rajgor (RJT)

B Nandy (RJT)

Rajkot Thunder vs Hemant Properties: Important stats for Dream11 team

B Ram - 59 runs and two wickets

R Karanjkar - 53 runs and two wickets

H Sheraz - 65 runs and four wickets

Rajkot Thunder vs Hemant Properties Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Soman, B Nandy, S Ashraf, M Waqar, B Ram, H Sheraz, D Rajgor, M Farhan, R Karanjkar, H Patel, M Abdullah

Captain: H Sheraz Vice Captain: D Rajgor

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Soman, B Nandy, S Ashraf, M Waqar, H Valloli, H Sheraz, D Rajgor, M Farhan, R Karanjkar, H Patel, M Abdullah

Captain: H Sheraz Vice Captain: B Nandy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far