RJT vs VEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 29

The Rajkot Thunders (RJT) will lock horns with V Eleven (VEN) in the 29th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

The Rajkot Thunders are rock-bottom in Group A, having lost all three of their matches. They suffered a humiliating 99-run defeat in their last game against The Vision Shipping. V Eleven have also lost all three of their matches and are currently placed at the bottom of Group C. They lost their last game against MGM Cricket Club by seven wickets.

RJT vs VEN Probable Playing 11 Today

RJT XI

Hamza Sheraz (WK), Ali Khaledi, Pritesh Anadkat, Rushabh Shah, Mohammed Sahir, Ameya Soman, Shahbaz Khan, Banty Nandy, Bhera Ram, Abdul Salam, Hardik Patel.

VEN XI

Arif Ibrahim (WK), Jamshaid Butt, Vibhor Shahi, Fujail Farooqui, Mohammad Waseem, Bilal Sharif, Jaykrishan Palha, Sagar Kalyan, Muhammad Jamshaid, Ankur Sangwan, Salman Noor.

Match Details

RJT vs VEN, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 29

Date and Time: 11th April 2022, 01:15 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers over the last couple of matches. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to shift gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 134 runs.

Today’s RJT vs VEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamza Sheraz: Sheraz has scored 43 runs at a strike rate of 116.22 in three Sharjah Ramadan T20 League matches. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Fujail Farooqui: Although Farooqui has failed to contribute with the bat, he has managed to pick up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.18 in three games.

Ameya Soman: Soman is the leading run-scorer for the Rajkot Thunders with 88 runs in three games.

All-rounders

Banty Nandy: Nandy has scored 61 runs while also picking up three wickets in three outings. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Mohammad Waseem: Waseem has taken five wickets and scored 27 runs in three matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Monday.

Bowlers

Muhammad Jamshaid: Jamshaid has scalped three wickets in as many matches and is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Hardik Patel: Patel has picked up six wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.00. He will lead the Rajkot Thunders' bowling attack on Monday.

Top 5 best players to pick in RJT vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Patel (RJT) - 222 points

Banty Nandy (RJT) - 208 points

Mohammad Waseem (VEN) - 144 points

Ameya Soman (RJT) - 142 points

Muhammad Jamshaid (VEN) - 135 points

Important Stats for RJT vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Patel: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 6.00

Banty Nandy: 61 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 8.13

Mohammad Waseem: 27 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 93.10 and ER - 8.83

Ameya Soman: 88 runs in 3 matches; SR - 135.38

Muhammad Jamshaid: 3 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 10.08

RJT vs VEN Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

RJT vs VEN Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamza Sheraz, Vibhor Shahi, Ali Khaledi, Fujail Farooqui, Ameya Soman, Banty Nandy, Bhera Ram, Mohammad Waseem, Muhammad Jamshaid, Salman Noor, Hardik Patel.

Captain: Banty Nandy. Vice-captain: Fujail Farooqui.

RJT vs VEN Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamza Sheraz, Ali Khaledi, Fujail Farooqui, Ameya Soman, Banty Nandy, Bhera Ram, Bilal Sharif, Mohammad Waseem, Muhammad Jamshaid, Salman Noor, Hardik Patel.

Captain: Banty Nandy. Vice-captain: Ali Khaledi.

