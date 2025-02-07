RK vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legend 90 League 2025, Match 2

The second match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will see Rajasthan Kings (RK) squaring off against Dubai Giants (DG) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, February 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RK vs DG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

This is the inaugural season of Legend 90 League. Dubai Giants are captained by Shakib Al Hasan and have a pretty strong squad which includes Thisara Perera, Dwayne Smith, Liam Plunkett, and more. Rajasthan Kings are captained by Dwayne Bravo and have players like Imran Tahir, Ashley Nurse, Phil Mustard, Shahbaz Naseem, and Corey Anderson in their squad.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

RK vs DG Match Details

The second match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played on February 7 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game begins at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RK vs DG, 2nd Match

Date and Time: 7th February, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Delhi Royals and Chattisgarh Warriors, where a total of 346 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

RK vs DG Form Guide

RK - Will be playing their first match

DG - Will be playing their first match

RK vs DG Probable Playing XI

RK Playing XI

No injury updates

Dwayne Bravo (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Phil Mustard (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Faiz Fazal, Jaskaran Malhotra, Imran Tahir, Corey Anderson, Samiullah Shinwari, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran

DG Playing XI

No injury updates

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Thisara Perera, Kennar Lewis, Kevin O'Brien, Brendan Taylor (wk), Liam Plunkett, Dwayne Smith, Hamilton Masakadza, Richard Levi, Christopher M, Seekkuge Prasanna

RK vs DG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Phil Mustard

Phil Mustard is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. Brendan Taylor is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Dwayne Smith

Kevin O'Brien and Dwayne Smith are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Dwayne Smith is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. Faiz Fazal is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan

Dwayne Bravo and Shakib Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Shakib Al Hasan is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. Thisara Perera is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Liam Plunkett

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Imran Tahir and Liam Plunkett. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Imran Tahir has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. Dawlat Zadran is another good bowler pick for today's match.

RK vs DG match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is the most crucial pick from Dubai Giants as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo is one of the most crucial picks from the Rajasthan Kings squad. He is in top form and can once again take wickets at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and score runs in the death overs.

5 Must-Picks for RK vs DG, 2nd Match

Dwayne Smith

Thisara Perera

Dwayne Bravo

Shakib Al Hasan

Phil Mustard

Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Mustard

Batters: D Smith, K O'Brien, F Fazal

All-rounders: D Bravo, S Al Hasan, T Perera, I Udana

Bowlers: L Plunkett, I Tahir, D Zadran

Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Mustard, B Taylor

Batters: D Smith, K O'Brien

All-rounders: D Bravo, S Al Hasan, T Perera, I Udana, C Anderson

Bowlers: L Plunkett, I Tahir

