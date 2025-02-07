RK vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legend 90 League 2025, Match 2

The second match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will see Rajasthan Kings (RK) squaring off against Dubai Giants (DG) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, February 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RK vs DG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
This is the inaugural season of Legend 90 League. Dubai Giants are captained by Shakib Al Hasan and have a pretty strong squad which includes Thisara Perera, Dwayne Smith, Liam Plunkett, and more. Rajasthan Kings are captained by Dwayne Bravo and have players like Imran Tahir, Ashley Nurse, Phil Mustard, Shahbaz Naseem, and Corey Anderson in their squad.
The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.
RK vs DG Match Details
The second match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played on February 7 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game begins at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
RK vs DG, 2nd Match
Date and Time: 7th February, 2025, 4:00 PM IST
Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Pitch Report
The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Delhi Royals and Chattisgarh Warriors, where a total of 346 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.
RK vs DG Form Guide
RK - Will be playing their first match
DG - Will be playing their first match
RK vs DG Probable Playing XI
RK Playing XI
No injury updates
Dwayne Bravo (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Phil Mustard (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Faiz Fazal, Jaskaran Malhotra, Imran Tahir, Corey Anderson, Samiullah Shinwari, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran
DG Playing XI
No injury updates
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Thisara Perera, Kennar Lewis, Kevin O'Brien, Brendan Taylor (wk), Liam Plunkett, Dwayne Smith, Hamilton Masakadza, Richard Levi, Christopher M, Seekkuge Prasanna
RK vs DG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Phil Mustard
Phil Mustard is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. Brendan Taylor is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Dwayne Smith
Kevin O'Brien and Dwayne Smith are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Dwayne Smith is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. Faiz Fazal is another good pick for today's match.
All-rounders
Shakib Al Hasan
Dwayne Bravo and Shakib Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Shakib Al Hasan is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. Thisara Perera is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
Liam Plunkett
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Imran Tahir and Liam Plunkett. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Imran Tahir has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. Dawlat Zadran is another good bowler pick for today's match.
RK vs DG match captain and vice-captain choices
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan is the most crucial pick from Dubai Giants as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.
Dwayne Bravo
Dwayne Bravo is one of the most crucial picks from the Rajasthan Kings squad. He is in top form and can once again take wickets at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and score runs in the death overs.
5 Must-Picks for RK vs DG, 2nd Match
Dwayne Smith
Thisara Perera
Dwayne Bravo
Shakib Al Hasan
Phil Mustard
Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: P Mustard
Batters: D Smith, K O'Brien, F Fazal
All-rounders: D Bravo, S Al Hasan, T Perera, I Udana
Bowlers: L Plunkett, I Tahir, D Zadran
Rajasthan Kings vs Dubai Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: P Mustard, B Taylor
Batters: D Smith, K O'Brien
All-rounders: D Bravo, S Al Hasan, T Perera, I Udana, C Anderson
Bowlers: L Plunkett, I Tahir
