RK vs PNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legend 90 League 2025, Match 17

The 17th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will see Rajasthan Kings (RK) squaring off against Punjabi Sher (PNS) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, February 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RK vs PNS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Punjabi Sher have won none of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Gujarat Samp Army by 8 wickets. Rajasthan Kings, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches. They won their last match of the season against Big Boys Unikari by 39 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

RK vs PNS Match Details

The 17th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played on February 14 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RK vs PNS, 17th Match

Date and Time: 14th February 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Punjabi Sher and Gujarat Samp Army, where a total of 187 runs were scored at a loss of 5 wickets.

RK vs PNS Form Guide

RK - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

PNS - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

RK vs PNS Probable Playing XI

RK Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Mustard (wk), Gaurav Tomar, Faiz Fazal ©, Rajat Singh, Manpreet Gony, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Saket Sharma, Asad Pathan, Shadab Jakati, Sudeep Tyagi, Shahbaz Nadeem

PNS Playing XI

No injury updates

William Perkins (wk), Kennar Lewis, Narsingh Deonarine, Jesse Ryder, Danza Hyatt, Anand Singh, Robert Frylinck, Ayan Khan, Javon Searles, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Ishwar Pandey, Dave Mohammed

RK vs PNS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Mustard

P Mustard is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 74 runs in the last four matches. W Perkins is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

G Tomar

G Tomar and J Ryder are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. G Tomar is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 77 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches. R Singh is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

M Gony

Anand Singh and M Gony are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Gony is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 80 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last four matches. J Searles is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Rajpoot

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Pandey and A Rajpoot. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Rajpoot has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 4 wickets in the last three matches. S Nadeem is another good bowler for today's match.

RK vs PNS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Gony

M Gony is one of the most crucial picks from Rajasthan Kings as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 80 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last four matches.

G Tomar

G Tomar is another crucial pick from the Rajasthan Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order in today's match. He has smashed 77 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for RK vs PNS, 17th Match

J Ryder

G Tomar

M Gony

A Rajpoot

P Mustard

Rajasthan Kings vs Punjabi Sher Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rajasthan Kings vs Punjabi Sher Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Mustard

Batters: J Ryder, G Tomar, R Singh, N Deonarine

All-rounders: M Gony, Anand Singh, J Searles

Bowlers: S Nadeem, A Rajpoot, I Pandey

Rajasthan Kings vs Punjabi Sher Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Mustard

Batters: J Ryder, G Tomar, R Singh, A Pathan, F Fazal

All-rounders: M Gony, Anand Singh

Bowlers: A Siddique, A Rajpoot, A Pal Singh

