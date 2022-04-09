RKE vs DUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 Pre-quarter-final 1

Rehan Khan Events will take on the Dubai Aviators in the first pre-quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Rehan Khan Events have had an inconsistent run in this competition. They have one win and two losses so far. Dubai Aviators, on the other hand, are yet to win a game and have lost all three of their matches so far.

RKE vs DUA Probable Playing 11 today

Rehan Khan Events: Muhammad Faheem Farham (wk), Vinod Raghavan, Ahmed Samir, Mohsin Raza, Rehan Khan, Wasi Younas, Wasee Ur Rehman, Muzamil Khan, Mirza Baig, Shezad Sayed, Fahad Ali

Dubai Aviators: Mandeep Singh-I (wk), Azlam Azeez, Sourav Shah, Sihab Mohammed, Rajaram Subedi, Syed Zeeshan Qadri, Tarique Shafi, Muhammad Naeem-III, Chetan Rane, Sagheer Hussain-I, Faras Khan

Match Details

Match: RKE vs DUA

Date & Time: April 10th 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a solid one to bat on and teams can put up big scores consistently. The short boundaries aid the batters as well. However, there is some turn for the spinners and they could be the key.

Today’s RKE vs DUA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Batters

Azlam Azeez has looked good with the bat and has accumulated 85 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 113.33.

All-rounders

Muzamil Khan has had an impact with both the bat and the ball. He has returned with three scalps and has scored 101 runs.

Rehan Khan is contributing effectively all-round. He has got 91 runs and has picked up two wickets.

Bowlers

Faras Khan has played two games and has returned with four wickets so far in this tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in RKE vs DUA Dream11 Prediction Team

Muzamil Khan (RKE): 258 points

Rehan Khan (RKE): 205 points

Faras Khan (DUA): 158 points

Azlam Azeez (DUA): 118 points

Vinod Raghavan (RKE): 86 points

Important stats for RKE vs DUA Dream11 Prediction Team

Muzamil Khan: 101 runs & three wickets

Rehan Khan: 91 runs & two wickets

Faras Khan: Four wickets

Azlam Azeez: 85 runs

RKE vs DUA Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Rehan Khan Events vs Dubai Aviators - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 Pre Quarter-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mandeep Singh-I, Muhammad Faheem Farham, Chetan Rane, Azlam Azeez, Vinod Raghavan, Syed Zeeshan Qadri, Rehan Khan, Muzamil Khan, Faras Khan, Sagheer Hussain-I, Wasee Ur Rehman

Captain: Rehan Khan Vice-captain: Azlam Azeez

Dream11 Team for Rehan Khan Events vs Dubai Aviators - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 Pre Quarter-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mandeep Singh-I, Azlam Azeez, Sihab Mohammed, Vinod Raghavan, Rajaram Subedi, Rehan Khan, Muzamil Khan, Wasi Younas, Faras Khan, Sagheer Hussain-I, Wasee Ur Rehman

Captain: Muzamil Khan Vice-captain: Faras Khan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee