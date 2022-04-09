RKE vs DUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 Pre-quarter-final 1

Rehan Khan Events will take on the Dubai Aviators in the first pre-quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Rehan Khan Events have had an inconsistent run in this competition. They have one win and two losses so far. Dubai Aviators, on the other hand, are yet to win a game and have lost all three of their matches so far.
RKE vs DUA Probable Playing 11 today
Rehan Khan Events: Muhammad Faheem Farham (wk), Vinod Raghavan, Ahmed Samir, Mohsin Raza, Rehan Khan, Wasi Younas, Wasee Ur Rehman, Muzamil Khan, Mirza Baig, Shezad Sayed, Fahad Ali
Dubai Aviators: Mandeep Singh-I (wk), Azlam Azeez, Sourav Shah, Sihab Mohammed, Rajaram Subedi, Syed Zeeshan Qadri, Tarique Shafi, Muhammad Naeem-III, Chetan Rane, Sagheer Hussain-I, Faras Khan
Match Details
Match: RKE vs DUA
Date & Time: April 10th 2022, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a solid one to bat on and teams can put up big scores consistently. The short boundaries aid the batters as well. However, there is some turn for the spinners and they could be the key.
Today’s RKE vs DUA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Batters
Azlam Azeez has looked good with the bat and has accumulated 85 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 113.33.
All-rounders
Muzamil Khan has had an impact with both the bat and the ball. He has returned with three scalps and has scored 101 runs.
Rehan Khan is contributing effectively all-round. He has got 91 runs and has picked up two wickets.
Bowlers
Faras Khan has played two games and has returned with four wickets so far in this tournament.
Top 5 best players to pick in RKE vs DUA Dream11 Prediction Team
Muzamil Khan (RKE): 258 points
Rehan Khan (RKE): 205 points
Faras Khan (DUA): 158 points
Azlam Azeez (DUA): 118 points
Vinod Raghavan (RKE): 86 points
Important stats for RKE vs DUA Dream11 Prediction Team
Muzamil Khan: 101 runs & three wickets
Rehan Khan: 91 runs & two wickets
Faras Khan: Four wickets
Azlam Azeez: 85 runs
RKE vs DUA Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mandeep Singh-I, Muhammad Faheem Farham, Chetan Rane, Azlam Azeez, Vinod Raghavan, Syed Zeeshan Qadri, Rehan Khan, Muzamil Khan, Faras Khan, Sagheer Hussain-I, Wasee Ur Rehman
Captain: Rehan Khan Vice-captain: Azlam Azeez
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mandeep Singh-I, Azlam Azeez, Sihab Mohammed, Vinod Raghavan, Rajaram Subedi, Rehan Khan, Muzamil Khan, Wasi Younas, Faras Khan, Sagheer Hussain-I, Wasee Ur Rehman
Captain: Muzamil Khan Vice-captain: Faras Khan