RKZ vs LZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20, Match 12

The 12th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will see Rock Zone (RKZ) squaring off against Leisure Zone (LZ) at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh on Wednesday, August 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RKZ vs LZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Rock Zone have won none of their last three matches. Leisure Zone, on the other hand, have secured victory in all three appearances.

Rock Zone will give it their all to win the match, but Leisure Zone are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RKZ vs LZ Match Details

The 12th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will be played on August 9 at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RKZ vs LZ, Match 12

Date and Time: 9th August 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Leisure Zone and Plaza Zone, where a total of 262 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

RKZ vs LZ Form Guide

RKZ - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

LZ - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

RKZ vs LZ Probable Playing XI

RKZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Harnoor Singh (c), Shivam Bhambri, K Mahajan, Raman Bishnoi, N Dhaliwal, Karan Kaila, S Sahu (wk), Harish Kumar, S Sheokand, S Bhardwaj, P Saggu

LZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Gaurav Puri, T Joshi, Arjun Azad ©, S N Yadav, S Singh, H Choudhary, Y Rai, M Sidhu (wk), Arpit Pannu, Gaurav Gambhir, Murugan Ashwin

RKZ vs LZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Sidhu

M Sidhu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Sahu is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Azad

H Singh and A Azad are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Puri played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Pannu

H Choudhary and A Pannu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Dhaliwal is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Pandita

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Singh and N Pandita. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Saggu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RKZ vs LZ match captain and vice-captain choices

N Pandita

N Pandita will complete his quota of overs and is very experienced to play on such pitches, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 224 points in the last three matches.

A Azad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Azad as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 222 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for RKZ vs LZ, Match 12

A Azad

N Pandita

J Singh

H Choudhary

N Dhaliwal

Rock Zone vs Leisure Zone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at balanced player choices. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rock Zone vs Leisure Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Sidhu, S Sahu

Batters: A Azad (c), G Puri, H Singh

All-rounders: H Choudhary, A Pannu, N Dhaliwal, K Kaila

Bowlers: J Singh, N Pandita (vc)

Rock Zone vs Leisure Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Sahu

Batters: A Azad (vc), G Puri

All-rounders: H Choudhary, A Pannu, N Dhaliwal

Bowlers: J Singh, N Pandita (c), S Bhardwaj, P Saggu, J Chikara