Rock Zone vs Plaza Zone - Dream11 Prediction - Chandigarh T20 2023

The Rock Zone (RKZ) will take on the Plaza Zone (PZ) in the first match of the Chandigarh T20 2023 at the Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh on Friday, August 4. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RKZ vs PZ Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It is the start of the tournament and both teams will be eyeing a strong start. They will be looking to build some sort of momentum from the very first game.

The Rock Zone have some consistent top-order batters and some good all-rounders in their ranks. Meanwhile, the Plaza Zone seem to be a slightly more bowling-heavy side with some solid top-order options.

RKZ vs PZ, Match Details

The first match of the Chandigarh T20 2023 between Rock Zone and Plaza Zone will be played on August 3, 2023, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RKZ vs PZ

Date & Time: August 3, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh is likely to be a good one to bat on. It may also assist the bowlers. The spinners, in particular, might get some turn.

RKZ vs PZ Probable Playing 11 today

Rock Zone Team News

No major injury concerns.

Rock Zone Probable Playing XI: Sanchit Sahu (wk), Harnoor Singh, Shivam Bhambri, Harshul Singla, Raman Bishnoi, Neel Dhaliwal, Karan Kaila, Chiragvir Singh, Prince Saggu, Satish Bhardwaj, and Varun Kumar.

Plaza Zone Team News

No major injury concerns.

Plaza Zone Probable Playing XI: Akshit Rana (wk), Aayush Sikka, Guntashveer Singh, Sumit Kumar, Jagmeet Singh, Siddhant Kathuria, Tavleen Singh, Gurinder Singh, Arjun Sharma, Sukrant Sharma, and Hartejassvi Kapoor.

Today’s RKZ vs PZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sanchit Sahu

Sanchit Sahu has the ability to make decent contributions with the bat and with the gloves. He is likely to bat at the top of the order for RKZ.

Top Batter Pick

Harnoor Singh

Harnoor Singh featured in the U-19 World Cup for India in 2022 and also played a few Youth ODIs prior to that. He scored 272 runs in 10 games which included a couple of half-centuries in his U-19 ODI career.

Top All-rounder Pick

Neel Dhaliwal

Neel Dhaliwal has the knack of being useful with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has the ability to pick up wickets consistently and he can make a good impact with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Prince Saggu

Prince Saggu might be one of the premier bowlers for RKZ. The 24-year-old left-arm seamer can bowl economical spells and pick key wickets regularly.

RKZ vs PZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Karan Kaila

Karan Kaila is someone who can have a big all-round impact. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has played a handful of T20s for Punjab and has scalped five wickets at an economy of 6.48. He has a good List ‘A’ record as well.

Aayush Sikka

Aayush Sikka is going to be a crucial batter for PZ. He will most probably bat at the top and he has the knack of getting boundaries at will. He can get those big scores as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RKZ vs PZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Karan Kaila (RKZ)

Neel Dhaliwal (RKZ)

Aayush Sikka (PZ)

Harnoor Singh (RKZ)

Siddhant Kathuria (PZ)

RKZ vs PZ match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Hence, the likes of Karan Kaila, Neel Dhaliwal, Siddhant Kathuria, and Tavleen Singh will be the ones to watch out for.

RKZ vs PZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Rock Zone vs Plaza Zone - Chandigarh T20 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Sanchit Sahu, Akshit Rana

Batters: Harnoor Singh, Shivam Bhambri, Aayush Sikka

All-rounders: Karan Kaila, Neel Dhaliwal, Siddhant Kathuria, Tavleen Singh

Bowlers: Prince Saggu, Hartejassvi Kapoor

RKZ vs PZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Rock Zone vs Plaza Zone - Chandigarh T20 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Sanchit Sahu

Batters: Harnoor Singh, Aayush Sikka

All-rounders: Karan Kaila, Neel Dhaliwal, Chiragvir Singh, Siddhant Kathuria, Tavleen Singh, Gurinder Singh

Bowlers: Satish Bhardwaj, Sukrant Sharma