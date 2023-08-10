RKZ vs RSZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, and Pitch Report for Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20, Match 14

The 14th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will see Rock Zone (RKZ) squaring off against Rose Zone (RSZ) at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh on Thursday, August 10.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RKZ vs RSZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Rock Zone have won one of their last four matches of the season. Rose Zone, too, have won one of their last four matches of the season. Rock Zone will give it their all to win the match, but Rose Zone are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RKZ vs RSZ Match Details

Match 14 of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will be played on August 10 at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RKZ vs RSZ, Match 14

Date and Time: August 10, 2023, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Rock Zone and Plaza Zone, where a total of 340 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

RKZ vs RSZ Form Guide

RKZ - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

RSZ - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

RKZ vs RSZ Probable Playing XI

RKZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Harnoor Singh (c), Shivam Bhambri, K Mahajan, Raman Bishnoi, N Dhaliwal, Karan Kaila, S Sahu (wk), Harish Kumar, S Sheokand, S Bhardwaj, P Saggu

RSZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Manan Vohra (c), V Kashyap, Abhishek Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Ankit Chaudhary, A Kaushik, Arbab Iqbal, Rahul Sharma, Abhishek Saini, Shray Sidana (wk), Armaan Jakhar

RKZ vs RSZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sidana

S Sidana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Sahu is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Vohra

H Singh and M Vohra are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Bhambri played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Singh

R Sharma and C Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Dhaliwal is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Jakhar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Iqbal and A Jakhar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Saggu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RKZ vs RSZ match captain and vice-captain choices

M Vohra

M Vohra will bat in the top order and is very experienced to play on such pitches, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 120 points in the last two matches.

C Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Singh the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He earned 123 points in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for RKZ vs RSZ, Match 14

C Singh

R Sharma

M Vohra

S Bhambri

A Jakhar

Rock Zone vs Rose Zone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rock Zone vs Rose Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Sidana, S Sahu

Batters: S Bhambri, H Singh, A Chaudhary, M Vohra

All-rounders: C Singh, R Sharma, N Dhaliwal

Bowlers: A Jakhar, P Saggu

Rock Zone vs Rose Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Sidana

Batters: S Bhambri, H Singh, A Chaudhary, M Vohra, A Kaushik

All-rounders: C Singh, R Sharma, N Dhaliwal, A Singh

Bowlers: A Jakhar