RKZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, and Pitch Report for Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20, Match 29

The 29th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will see Rock Zone (RKZ) squaring off against Sukhna Zone (SZ) at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh on Friday, August 18.
Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RKZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Rock Zone have won three of their last nine matches of the season. Sukhna Zone, on the other hand, have won five of their last nine matches. Rock Zone will give it their all to win the match, but Sukhna Zone are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
RKZ vs SZ Match Details
Match 29 of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will be played on August 18 at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
RKZ vs SZ, Match 29
Date and Time: August 18, 2023, 9:30 am IST
Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh
Pitch Report
The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Rose Zone and Leisure Zone, where a total of 268 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.
RKZ vs SZ Form Guide
RKZ - Won 3 of their last 9 matches
SZ - Won 5 of their last 9 matches
RKZ vs SZ Probable Playing XI
RKZ Playing XI
No injury updates
Harnoor Singh (c), Shivam Bhambri, K Mahajan, Raman Bishnoi, N Dhaliwal, Karan Kaila, S Sahu (wk), Harish Kumar, S Sheokand, S Bhardwaj, P Saggu
SZ Playing XI
No injury updates
Pratham Singh (wk), Rohit Dhanda, M Khan, N Pajni, C Singh, S Saharan, S Singh, S Saini, V Thind, Vikas Kumar (c), Raghav Goyal
RKZ vs SZ Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
P Yadav
P Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Sahu is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
R Bishnoi
H Singh and R Bishnoi are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Bhambri played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
C Singh
S Singh and C Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Kaila is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.
Bowlers
A Shukla
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Bhardwaj and A Sukhla. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Saggu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
RKZ vs SZ match captain and vice-captain choices
C Singh
C Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 557 points in the last seven matches.
A Shukla
Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Shukla the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 478 points in the last seven matches.
5 Must-Picks for RKZ vs SZ, Match 29
C Singh
A Shukla
S Singh
K Kaila
S Bhambri
Rock Zone vs Sukhna Zone Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick a balanced side with at least four all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Rock Zone vs Sukhna Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: P Yadav
Batters: S Bhambri, H Singh, R Bishnoi, N Pajni
All-rounders: C Singh, S Singh, C Singh, K Kaila
Bowlers: A Shukla, S Bhardwaj
Rock Zone vs Sukhna Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: P Yadav
Batters: S Bhambri, H Singh, R Bishnoi, P Singh
All-rounders: C Singh, S Singh, S Saini, K Kaila
Bowlers: A Shukla, S Bhardwaj