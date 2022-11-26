RMA vs SCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for NSCA T10 League 2022, Match 11

The 11th match of the NSCA T10 League 2022 will see the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMA) squaring off against the Selangor Cricket Association XI (SCA) at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin on Saturday, November 26.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RMA vs SCA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Both teams are the top contenders for the NSCA T10 League championship. The Royal Malaysian Air Force have played four games so far in the tournament, out of which they have won two. The other two were abandoned due to rain. Selangor Cricket Association XI, on the other hand, have won all of their last three playable matches.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force will give it their all to win the match, but the Selangor Cricket Association XI have a better squad and are expected to win this match.

RMA vs SCA Match Details

The 11th match of the NSCA T10 League 2022 will be played on November 26 at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RMA vs SCA, Match 11

Date and Time: 26th November 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground, Mantin

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch after getting a target.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Selangor Cricket Association XI and NS Colts, where a total of 174 runs were scored for the loss of nine wickets.

RMA vs SCA Form Guide

RMA - N/R W N/R W

SCA - W W W N/R

RMA vs SCA Probable Playing XI

RMA Playing XI

No injury updates

Hairil Anuar (wk), Muhammad Khairul Iman, Norwira Zazmie, Saiful Anuq Bin Suliman, Abdul Fatah Ibrahim, Zaidan Taha, Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Thaqif Bin Zulfatah, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Asby Tan Haris, Mohd Qayyum Khan

SCA Playing XI

No injury updates

Usman Hashmi (wk), Edward Wong Kam Foon, Daniyal Hashmi, Devin Harendra Sehar, Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Aslam, Tazbir Ahmed, Jai Kishan Kothandaram, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Muhammad Faiq Haikal, Muhammad Irfan Ashri, Saleh Shadman

RMA vs SCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Hashmi

U Hashmi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Haqqiem is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

D Hashmi

D Hashmi is the best batsman pick for the Dream11 team. A Arudin has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Fetri

M Syahadat and S Fetri are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of 10 overs. S Haque is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Unni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Tan and A Rashid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Unni is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RMA vs SCA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Fetri

S Fetri is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already taken two wickets in the last two matches.

T Ahmed

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make T Ahmed the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has already smashed 18 runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for RMA vs SCA, Match 11

T Ahmed

D Harendra

D Hashmi

S Fetri

M Irfan

Royal Malaysian Air Force vs Selangor Cricket Association XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royal Malaysian Air Force vs Selangor Cricket Association XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Anuar, A Haqqiem

Batters: D Hashmi, Z Zulkifle, A Arudin

All-rounders: M Syahadat, S Haque, S Fetri

Bowlers: A Tan, A Rashid, V Unni

Royal Malaysian Air Force vs Selangor Cricket Association XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Hashmi

Batters: D Hashmi, T Ahmed, D Harendra, M Khairul

All-rounders: M Syahadat, S Fetri

Bowlers: A Tan, A Rashid, V Unni, M Irfan

