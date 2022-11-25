Royal Malaysian Air Force will take on Selangor Cricket Association XI in match numbers 9 and 11 of the NSCA T10 League 2022 at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RMA vs SCA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams are unbeaten so far in this tournament. Royal Malaysian Air Force have two wins and two no-results while Selangor Cricket Association XI have won three and only one of their games has washed out. Thus, this is a battle for the top spot on the points table.

RMA vs SCA, Match Details

The 9th and 11th match of the NSCA T10 League 2022 between Royal Malaysian Air Force and Selangor Cricket Association XI will be played on November 26th 2022 at Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin. The game is set to take place at 8 AM and 12 PM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 9 and Match 11.

Match: RMA vs SCA

Date & Time: November 26th 2022, 8 AM and 12 PM IST

Venue: Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground, Mantin

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin. Only once has a team batting first gone past 100 and hence, another relatively low-scoring encounter may be on the cards.

RMA vs SCA Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Royal Malaysian Air Force: NR, W, NR, W

Selangor Cricket Association XI: W, W, W, NR

RMA vs SCA Probable Playing 11 today

Royal Malaysian Air Force Team News

No major injury concerns.

Royal Malaysian Air Force Probable Playing XI: Hairil Anuar (wk), Muhammad Khairul Iman, Norwira Zazmie, Saiful Anuq Bin Suliman, Abdul Fatah Ibrahim, Zaidan Taha, Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Thaqif Bin Zulfatah, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Asby Tan Haris, Mohd Qayyum Khan

Selangor Cricket Association XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

Selangor Cricket Association XI Probable Playing XI: Usman Hashmi (wk), Edward Wong Kam Foon, Daniyal Hashmi, Devin Harendra Sehar, Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Aslam, Tazbir Ahmed, Jai Kishan Kothandaram, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Muhammad Faiq Haikal, Muhammad Irfan Ashri, Saleh Shadman

Today’s RMA vs SCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Usman Hashmi (3 matches, 75 runs)

Usman Hashmi has been batting really well. The SCA wicket-keeper batter has aggregated 75 runs in three innings while striking at 187.50. He has remained unbeaten twice as well.

Top Batter Pick

Devin Harendra Sehar (3 matches, 41 runs, 3 wickets)

Devin Harendra Sehar is a good all-round option. He has scored 41 runs at a strike rate of 141.38 and has picked up three scalps at an economy rate of 8.25.

Top All-rounder Pick

Suharril Fetri (1 inning, 2 wickets)

Suharril Fetri has bowled in only one of the two matches so far and he was excellent in that encounter. The off-spinner took 2/5 from two overs.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Irfan Ashri (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Muhammad Irfan Ashri is in excellent bowling form. The 23-year-old pacer has returned with five wickets from three encounters at an economy rate of 4.20.

RMA vs SCA match captain and vice-captain choices

Tazbir Ahmed (2 matches, 18 runs, 5 wickets)

Tazbir Ahmed has been effective with both bat and ball. He got 18 off seven balls in the only game he batted. He has returned with five wickets at an economy rate of 3.75.

Muhammad Khairul Iman (2 matches, 43 runs)

Muhammad Khairul Iman is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 43 runs while striking at 148.28. He can also chip in nicely with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RMA vs SCA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Tazbir Ahmed 18 runs & 5 wickets in 2 matches Muhammad Khairul Iman 43 runs & 0 wickets in 2 matches Devin Harendra Sehar 41 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Muhammad Irfan Ashri 5 wickets in 3 matches Asby Tan Haris 23 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches

RMA vs SCA match expert tips

Both teams have quite a few utility players in their ranks and will be the key. Thus, the likes of Tazbir Ahmed, Muhammad Khairul Iman, Suharril Fetri, and Asby Tan Haris will be the ones to watch out for.

RMA vs SCA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Royal Malaysian Air Force vs Selangor Cricket Association XI - NSCA T10 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Usman Hashmi

Batters: Norwira Zazmie, Devin Harendra Sehar, Tazbir Ahmed, Muhammad Khairul Iman

All-rounders: Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis

Bowlers: Asby Tan Haris, Saleh Shadman, Muhammad Irfan Ashri, Abdul Rashid Ahad

RMA vs SCA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Royal Malaysian Air Force vs Selangor Cricket Association XI - NSCA T10 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Usman Hashmi

Batters: Devin Harendra Sehar, Abdul Fatah Ibrahim, Tazbir Ahmed, Muhammad Khairul Iman

All-rounders: Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Faiq Haikal, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis

Bowlers: Asby Tan Haris, Muhammad Irfan Ashri, Abdul Rashid Ahad

