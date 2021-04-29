RNC vs BFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania T10 Match - April 30th, 2021

Match 10 of the Tanzania T10 League 2021 will see the Rhino Challengers take on the Buffalo Gladiators at the Leader's Club Ground on Friday.

The Rhino Challengers have blown hot and cold in the Tanzania T10 League with one win in three games. Although their batting unit hasn't quite delivered, the bowlers have put in good performances. However, the Challengers will need their middle-order to fire if they are to return to winning ways in the Tanzania T10 League.

But the Rhino Challengers have a tough task at hand against table-toppers Buffalo Gladiators on Friday. The Gladiators are unbeaten in the Tanzania T10 League so far and head into the game on the back of a stunning win over Simba Heroes. The Gladiators' depth and balance have shone in their first two matches. But against a decent Rhino Challengers outfit, they will need to be at their best to emerge victorious.

Squads to choose from

Rhino Challengers

Arshaan Jasani (C), Abdulrahman Akida, Abubakar Selemani, Acrey Pascal, Amiri Sadiki, Arshaan Jasani, Danish Unia, Harsheed Chohan, Kartik Syal, Kelvin Anjelo, Meet Jetha, Mohamed Salim, Nassoro Zahoro, Sajad Ratansi, Sanjay Bom Vishal Patel

Buffalo Gladiators

Kassimu Nassoro (C), Abdulwahid Mohamed, Ally Mpeka, Lazaro Festo, Mohamed Rizvi, Nasibu Mapunda, Nisar Ahmed, Nyenje Hashim, Rijali Fentu, Salmini Yusuph, Sameer Zaidi, Sefu Athuman, Sefu Khalifa, Vikram Rathore and Suraj Kumar

Probable Playing XIs

Rhino Challengers

Abdulrahman Akida, Abubakar Selemani, Arshaan Jasani(C), Kartik Syal, Lazaro Festo, Mohamed Salim, Nassoro Zahoro, Sajad Ratansi, Salmini Yusuph, Sanjay Bom, Vishal Patel

Buffalo Gladiators

Nasibu Mapunda, Kassimu Nassoro (C), Nisar Ahmed, Amiri Sadiki, Sefu Khalifa, Vikram Rathore, Rajali Fentu, Abdulwahid Mohamed, Sameer Zaidi, Kelvin Anjelo, Raj Kumar Meena.

Match Details

Match: Rhino Challengers vs Buffalo Gladiators, Match 10

Date and Time: 30th April, 2021 at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Leader's Club Ground, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Leader's Club Ground is on the slower side, with the batsmen having to work hard for their runs. There isn't much swing available for the fast bowlers, who will look to take pace off the ball. The spinners will be key in the middle overs with ample turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be crucial for either side, with 80-90 being par at the venue. With it being the second Tanzania T10 League match of the day, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Tanzania T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RNC vs BFG)

RNC vs BFG Dream11 Tips - Tanzania T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Mapunda, N Zahoro, K Nassoro, A Jasani, M Sali,, V Patel, S Bom, N Ahmed, R Kumar, A Akida and K Anjelo

Captain: V Patel. Vice-Captain: K Nassoro

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Mapunda, L Festo, K Nassoro, A Jasani, M Sali,, V Patel, S Bom, N Ahmed, R Kumar, A Akida and K Syal

Captain: K Nassoro. Vice-Captain: S Bom