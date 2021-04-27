RNC vs CHR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania T10 Match - April 27th, 2021

Match five of the Tanzania T10 League will see the Rhino Challengers lock horns with the Chui Riders at the Leader's Club Ground on Tuesday.

The Rhino Challengers beat the Twiga Masters in their first game of the Tanzania T10 League. Batting first, the Challengers scored 114/3, courtesy of captain Arshaan Jasani's brilliant knock of 47* off 28 balls. In response, the Masters could only muster 99, losing the contest by 15 runs.

The Chui Riders, on the other hand, lost their season opener to Simba Heroes. Chasing 110 for victory, the Riders scored only 92 runs. They fell 17 runs short and dropped two precious points in the Tanzania T10 League.

Squads to choose from

Rhino Challengers

Nassoro Zahoro, Arshaan Jasani, Mohammed Salim, Danish Unia, Meet Jetha, Salmini Yusuph, Riken Patel, Sajad Ratansi, Abdulrahman Akida, Vishal Patel, Harsheed Chohan, Lazaro Festo, Sanjay Bom, Abubakar Selemani, Kartik Syal.

Chui Riders

Arsalaan Premji, Hamisi Lyimo, Zafar Khan, Amit Raghuvanshi, Bhavesh Govind, Baraka Robert, Salum Jumbe, Jitin Pratap Singh, Gokul Das, Tambwe Rashidi, Athumani Siwa, Issa Safari, Jayatilal Pindoria, Mukul Salim, Kibwana Salum.

Predicted Playing XIs

Rhino Challengers

Nassoro Zahoro, Arshaan Jasani, Mohammed Salim, Danish Unia, Meet Jetha, Vishal Patel, Harsheed Chohan, Lazaro Festo, Sanjay Bom, Abubakar Selemani, Kartik Syal.

Chui Riders

Arsalaan Premji, Zafar Khan, Amit Raghuvanshi, Bhavesh Govind, Salum Jumbe, Jitin Pratap Singh, Tambwe Rashidi, Athumani Siwa, Issa Safari, Jayatilal Pindoria, Mukul Salim.

Match Details

Match: Rhino Challengers vs Chui Riders

Date & Time: 27th April 2021 at 11:00 AM

Venue: Leader's Club Ground, Der es Salaam, Tanzania

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Leader's Club Ground favors the batsmen, especially in the first innings. With shorter boundaries on offer, teams can easily score around 100-110 runs.

Although the bowlers have picked up some wickets early on, they have fared better in the second innings, with the pitch slowing down.

Both captains will look to bat first upon winning the toss as chasing sides haven't tasted success at the venue thus far.

Tanzania T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RNC vs CHR)

RNC vs CHR Dream11 Suggestions - Tanzania T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arsalaan Premji, Arshaan Jasani, Zafar Khan, Danish Unia, Bhavesh Govind, Jitin Pratap Singh, Harsheed Chohan, Tambwe Rashidi, Athumani Siwa, Sanjay Bom, Kartik Syal

Captain: Arshaan Jasani. Vice-captain: Jitin Pratap Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nassoro Zahoro, Arshaan Jasani, Zafar Khan, Amit Raghuvasnhi, Mohammed Salim, Jitin Pratap Singh, Harsheed Chohan, Tambwe Rashidi, Lazaro Festo, Sanjay Bom, Issa Safari

Captain: Amit Raghuvasnhi. Vice-captain: Harsheed Chohan