RNC vs SBH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania T10 Match - April 29th, 2021

Rhino Challengers will take on Simba Heroes in the seventh match of the Tanzania T10 League 2021 on 29th April, Thursday, at the Leader's Club Ground in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Rhino Challengers have played two matches so far in the tournament with one victory to their name.

Bowling first in their last game, they restricted Tembo Rangers to a below-par 77 runs. Vishal Patel picked up two wickets with an economy of just 3.5.

Coming out to chase, batters Arshaan Jasani and Sanjay Bom guided Rhino Challengers towards victory, scoring 25 and 27 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, Simba Heroes are yet to open their account in the tournament. They were hammered for 93 runs by the Buffalo Gladiators in their last game. Jatinkumar Darji was the only bowler with decent figures as he ended up taking two wickets with an economy of 6.5.

Simba Heroes were then restricted to 78 runs. Nandakishan Pottachira played a good knock of 33 runs but lacked support from other batters, which resulted in a loss by 15 runs.

Squads to choose from

Rhino Challengers

Arshaan Jasani (C), Abdulrahman Akida, Abubakar Selemani, Acrey Pascal, Amiri Sadiki, Arshaan Jasani, Danish Unia, Harsheed Chohan, Kartik Syal, Kelvin Anjelo, Meet Jetha, Mohamed Salim, Nassoro Zahoro, Sajad Ratansi, Sanjay Bom Vishal Patel

Advertisement

Simba Heroes

Jatin Darji (C), Aahil Jasani, Abbas Adamjee, Abdallah Jabiri, Athumani Kakonzi, Basit Raja, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Gulraiz Haideri, Issa Safari, Ivan Ismail, Jay Hirwania, Mohammed Yunus, Ramesh Alluri, Vipin Abraham and Nandakishan Pottachira

Probable Playing XIs

Rhino Challengers

Abdulrahman Akida, Abubakar Selemani, Arshaan Jasani(C), Kartik Syal, Lazaro Festo, Mohamed Salim, Nassoro Zahoro, Sajad Ratansi, Salmini Yusuph, Sanjay Bom, Vishal Patel

Simba Heroes

Abbas Adamjee, Ivan Ismail, Nandakishan Pottachira, Ramesh Alluri, Jatin Darji (C), Aahil Jasani, Abdallah Jabiri, Vipin Abraham, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Basit Raza, Mohammed Yunus

Match Details

Match: Rhino Challengers vs Simba Heroes

Date and Time: 29th April, 2021 at 11:00 am IST

Venue: Leader's Club Ground, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Leader’s Club Ground offers equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. The wicket starts to slow down as the game progresses. The team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first and look to chase.

Tanzania T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RNC vs SBH)

RNC vs SBH Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nassoro Zahoro, Arshan Jasani, Mohamed Salim, Vishal Patel, Sanjay Bom, Kartik Syal, Abdurrahman Akida, Nandakishan Pottachira, Jatin Darji, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Mohammed Yunus

Captain: Sanjay Bom Vice-captain: Vishal Patel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abbas Adamjee, Nandakishan Pottachira, Arshan Jasani, Mohamed Salim, Vishal Patel, Jatin Darji, Ramesh Alluri, Sanjay Bom, Vipin Abraham, Kartik Syal, Abdurrahman Akida

Captain: Arshan Jasani Vice-captain: Nandakishan Pottachira