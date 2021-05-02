RNC vs SBH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania T10 Match - May 3rd, 2021

Match 17 of the Tanzania T10 League 2021 will see the Rhino Challengers take on Simba Heroes at the Leader's Club Ground on Monday.

The Rhino Challengers are still in the mix for a playoff spot with four points in four games. Although consistency has been lacking in the Challengers' batting unit, they possess a very well-balanced side that can give any team a run for their money in this format.

The Rhino Challengers will face a Simba Heroes side that haven't really kicked on in the Tanzania T10 League, and it reflects in the points table as well. The Heroes have no wins in four games and are rooted to the bottom of the standings. They will be playing for pride on Monday. But with a potential place in the top four beckoning for the Challengers, we should be in for a Tanzania T10 League thriller at the Leader's Club Ground.

Squads to choose from

Rhino Challengers

Arshaan Jasani (C), Abdulrahman Akida, Abubakar Selemani, Acrey Pascal, Amiri Sadiki, Arshaan Jasani, Danish Unia, Harsheed Chohan, Kartik Syal, Kelvin Anjelo, Meet Jetha, Mohamed Salim, Nassoro Zahoro, Sajad Ratansi, Sanjay Bom Vishal Patel

Simba Heroes

Jatin Darji (c), Aahil Jasani, Abbas Adamjee, Abdullah Jabiri, Athumani Kakonzi, Basit Raja, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Gulraiz Haideri, Issa Safari, Ivan Ismail, Jay Hirwania, Mohammed Yunus, Ramesh Alluri, Vipin Abraham, Nandakishan Pottachira

Probable Playing XIs

Rhino Challengers

Abdulrahman Akida, Abubakar Selemani, Arshaan Jasani(C), Kartik Syal, Lazaro Festo, Mohamed Salim, Nassoro Zahoro, Sajad Ratansi, Salmini Yusuph, Sanjay Bom, Vishal Patel

Simba Heroes

Ivan Ismail, Jatin Darji (C), Nandakishan Pottachira, Ramesh Alluri, Abdullah Jabiri, Athumani Kakonzi, Abbas Adamjee, Aahil Jasani, Mohammed Yunus, Basit Raza and Vipin Abraham

Match Details

Match: Rhino Challengers vs Buffalo Gladiators, Match 17, Tanzania T10 League

Date and Time: 3rd May 2021 at 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Leader's Club Ground, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Leader's Club Ground is on the slower side, with the par score at the venue being 80. Although the ball should skid on to the bat initially, the bowlers will look to vary their pace accordingly, making it difficult for the batters to score. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions upfront. Wickets in hand will be crucial to either side's fortunes, with spin playing a big role in the middle overs.

Tanzania T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RNC vs SBH)

RNC vs SBH Dream11 Tips - Tanzania T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jabiri, A Jasani, I Ismail, N Pottachira, B Raza, V Patel, J Darji, S Bom, A Jasani, V Abraham and L Festo

Captain: V Patel. Vice-captain: J Darji

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Zahoro, A Jasani, I Ismail, N Pottachira, M Salim, V Patel, J Darji, S Bom, A Jasani, V Abraham and L Festo

Captain: J Darji. Vice-captain: A Jasani