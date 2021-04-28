RNC vs TRG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania T10 Match - April 28th, 2021

Match eight of the Tanzania T10 League will see the Rhino Challengers take on the Tembo Rangers at the Leaders' Club Ground on Wednesday.

The Rhino Challengers are currently third in the Tanzania T10 League, having won one out of their two matches. They lost their last match against the Chui Riders by eight wickets. Batting first, the Challengers posted 108/3 on the board, with the Riders chasing down the target with five balls to spare.

Tembo Rangers, on the other hand, are yet to register a victory in the Tanzania T10 League so far. They will be keen to get off the mark before time runs out.

Squads to choose from

Rhino Challengers

Arshaan Jasani (captain), Abdulrahman Akida, Abubakar Selemani, Acrey Pascal, Amiri Sadiki, Arshaan Jasani, Danish Unia, Harsheed Chohan, Kartik Syal, Kelvin Anjelo, Meet Jetha, Mohamed Salim, Nassoro Zahoro, Sajad Ratansi, Sanjay Bom Vishal Patel

Tembo Rangers

Riziki Kiseto (captain), Issa Kikasi, Ally Hafidh, Ankit Baghel, Baraka Robert, Gagan Alag, Johnson Nyambo, Jumanne Masquater, Khalil Rehemtullah, Muzamil Hussain, Raza Baloch, Riken Patel, Suraj Pala, Vaibhav Bhatia, Waheed Mushtaq

Probable Playing XIs

Rhino Challengers

Abdulrahman Akida, Abubakar Selemani, Arshaan Jasani(c), Kartik Syal, Lazaro Festo, Mohammed Salim, Nassoro Saidi(wk), Sajad Ratansi, Salmini Yusuph, Sanjay Bom, Vishal Patel

Tembo Rangers

Suraj Pala, Vaibhav Bhatia, Issa Kikasi(wk), Riziki Kiseto(c), Jumanne Masquater, Ankit Baghel, Gourav Choudhary, Muzamil Hussain, Johnson Nyambo, Pafrod Anacet, Raza Baloch

Match Details

Match: Rhino Challengers vs Tembo Rangers, Match 7

Date and Time: 28th April 2021 at 1:00 PM

Venue: Leader's Club Ground, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Pitch Report

The track at the Leader’s Club Ground favors both the batsmen and the bowlers. The sides, batting first, have won all Tanzania T10 League games at the venue so far.

Tanzania T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RNC vs TRG)

RNC vs TRG Dream11 Team Prediction - Tanzania T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Issa Kikasi, Arshaan Jasani, Mohammed Salim, Jumanne Masquater, Muzamil Hussain, Sanjay Bom, Vishal Patel, Riziki Kiseto, Lazaro Festo, Kartik Syal, Vaibhav Bhatia

Captain: Sanjay Bom. Vice-captain: Vishal Patel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nassoro Saidi, Arshaan Jasani, Mohammed Salim, Jumanne Masquater, Ankit Baghel, Sanjay Bom, Vishal Patel, Riziki Kiseto, Abdulrahman Akida, Kartik Syal, Vaibhav Bhatia

Captain: Arshaan Jasani. Vice-captain: Mohammed Salim