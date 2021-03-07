3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's EN-L vs BD-L Road Safety World Series 2021 match

Match 7 of the Road Safety World Series sees the England Legends kickstart their campaign against the Bangladesh Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The England Legends, who replaced the Australia Legends in the Road Safety World Series, have a decent team led by the mercurial Kevin Pietersen. With 5 games to play in the tournament, they will be frequently seen in action over the next two weeks.

The Bangladesh Legends fell to a demoralising 10-wicket defeat at the hands of the India Legends in their first game of the 2021 Road Safety World Series. The middle order struggled to tackle the Indian spinners, and the distinctly out-of-practice bowlers had no answers to Virender Sehwag's pyrotechnics.

England Legends squad: Kevin Pietersen (c), Gavin Hamilton, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Kabir Ali, Darren Maddy, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Chris Schoefield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom

Bangladesh Legends squad: Aftab Ahmed, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Hannan Sarkar, Khaled Mashud (w), Mohammad Sharif, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mahmud (c), Mehrab Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Rafique, Mushfiqur Rahman, Nazimuddin, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed

We attempt to name 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for Road Safety World Series encounter between the England Legends and the Bangladesh Legends.

#3 James Tredwell

James Tredwell might be able to make the most of the conditions on offer in Raipur

A veteran of 45 ODIs and 2 Tests, James Tredwell was England's lead spinner in the 2013 Champions Trophy. He picked up over 70 wickets for his country in international cricket, and has over 700 scalps across List A and FC cricket.

Advertisement

Tredwell could make the most of the conditions in Raipur. The wicket for the two games so far has been rather slow, and the Indian spinners - Pragyan Ojha, Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh - generated significant purchase in their game against the Bangladesh Legends.

Given the nature of the pitch and the Bangladesh Legends batsmen's apparent weakness against spin, Tredwell could claim a huge points haul as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this Road Safety World Series game.

#2 Mohammed Nazimuddin

What an innings by Nazimuddin! He departs after giving us a wonderful start!



📺 Catch all the action LIVE on @Colors_Cineplex, #RishteyCineplex and for free on @justvoot #unacademyroadsafetyworldseries #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/LbqIcdtiFq — Bangladesh Legends (@BangladeshLege1) March 5, 2021

The only Bangladesh Legends batsman to appear in any sort of touch in the first game against the India Legends, Mohammed Nazimuddin scored a rapid 49 off 33 balls to salvage some pride for his team.

The opener took a particular liking to the Indian new-ball bowlers, and made the most of the powerplay. Although Nazimuddin scored only 450 runs at the international level for Bangladesh, he is relatively younger than his teammates at 35 and seems to be in good shape.

Advertisement

Nazimuddin is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series game.

#1 Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen will captain the England Legends in the 2021 Road Safety World Series

By far the biggest name on show in Match 7 of the Road Safety World Series, England Legends captain Kevin Pietersen is bound to leave his mark on the tournament.

One of his country's greatest batsmen with over 13,500 runs across the three formats, Pietersen is in shape and presumably in form. The tall right-hander may even be required to roll his arm over with the pitch in Raipur assisting spin, and could pick up a couple of wickets.

Pietersen is the best possible choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series game.