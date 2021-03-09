3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's IN-L vs EN-L Road Safety World Series 2021 match

Match 9 of the Road Safety World Series sees the India Legends take on the England Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The India Legends have been by far the best team in the Road Safety World Series. They won both their games last year, and followed it up with a 10-wicket thumping of the Bangladesh Legends a few days ago. Sachin Tendulkar's men have only two games left in the group stage, and they'll be keen on entertaining the masses with some high-octane cricket.

The England Legends, who are a new entrant in the Road Safety World Series, kicked off their campaign in convincing fashion by beating the Bangladesh Legends by 7 wickets. They have four games left to play in the tournament, and a win against the India Legends will go a long way in solidifying their push for the knockout stages.

India Legends squad: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Naman Ojha (w), Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Noel David

England Legends squad: Kevin Pietersen (c), Gavin Hamilton, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Kabir Ali, Darren Maddy, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Chris Schoefield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Road Safety World Series game between the India Legends and the England Legends.

#3 Virender Sehwag

Was Virender Sehwag ever away from the game?

Virender Sehwag played his last international game in 2013, and his performance in the first Road Safety World Series game against the Bangladesh Legends led everyone to wonder whether he has secretly been hitting the nets.

Advertisement

Sehwag claimed that he had practiced for only 5 minutes, but he dispatched the poor Bangladesh bowling to all corners of the ground to finish on an unbeaten 80 off 35 balls. The destructive opener hit 10 fours and 5 sixes in the knock, which Tendulkar was more than happy to watch from the other end.

A man who's in sizzling form, Sehwag is a good pick to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Road Safety World Series game between the India Legends and the England Legends.

#2 Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen was the Man of the Match in his first Road Safety World Series game

England Legends captain Kevin Pietersen is another player who comes into this game with a Man of the Match award under his belt in the 2021 Road Safety World Series.

Pietersen scored 42 off 17 balls, with 7 fours and 1 six, to put the game out of the Bangladesh Legends' reach very early in the piece. The 40-year-old is the lynchpin of his team's batting lineup, and he'll get enough time at the crease since he's opening the batting.

Advertisement

Pietersen is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series game.

#1 Yuvraj Singh

Although the Sehwag-Sachin opening stand meant that Yuvraj Singh didn't get to bat in the previous Road Safety World Series game, he made an impact by picking up 2 wickets and pulling off a run-out.

Slated to bat at No. 4, the 2011 World Cup Man of the Tournament might be required to chip in with the bat this time, especially if the India Legends bat first. He seems to be in excellent nick - the above video posted to his Instagram handle is evidence enough.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 game, Yuvraj could fetch you a huge points haul.