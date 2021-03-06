3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's SL-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series 2021 match

Match 6 of the Road Safety World Series sees the Sri Lanka Legends lock horns with the West Indies Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The Sri Lanka Legends are currently third in the Road Safety World Series points table, with one win and one loss. They kicked off the tournament with a 7-run win over the Australia Legends back in March 2020 but followed it up with a 5-wicket loss to the India Legends.

The West Indies Legends, on the other hand, are near the bottom of the Road Safety World Series points table. With a loss each to the India Legends and the South Africa Legends, they desperately need a win to turn their campaign around.

Sri Lanka Legends squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Kapugedera (w), Chamara Silva, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Thilan Thushara, Chinthaka Jayasinghe

West Indies Legends squad: Brian Lara (c), Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs (w), Carl Hooper, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Adam Sanford, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Pedro Collins, Renford Pinnock, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ryan Austin

Most cricketers in the Road Safety World Series are short of match practice, so it is difficult to predict who will do well. We have tried to name 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the match-up between the Sri Lanka Legends and the West Indies Legends.

#3 Upul Tharanga

Upul Tharanga recently retired from international cricket

Upul Tharanga announced his retirement from international cricket only weeks ago. He should be significantly better prepared than the other players in the Road Safety World Series.

Tharanga scored over 9,000 runs across formats for Sri Lanka. His class has never been in question, and at 36 years old, he is among the younger players in this Sri Lanka Legends team.

#2 Dwayne Smith

Dwayne Smith has a glittering resume in T20 cricket

Dwayne Smith retired from international cricket back in 2017, but he has been active in T20 franchise leagues since. The big-hitting batsman's West Indies career was nothing to write home about, but he has played for a number of illustrious teams like the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

Smith may even be required to roll his arm over and could pick up a few handy wickets for the West Indies Legends. As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this Road Safety World Series game, he could record a massive points haul.

#1 Tillakaratne Dilshan

Tillakaratne Dilshan will captain the Sri Lanka Legends in the Road Safety World Series

Sri Lanka Legends captain Tillakaratne Dilshan might have been one of his country's most underrated performers, but the numbers don't lie. Over the course of a stellar career spanning 17 years, he aggregated over 17,000 runs across the three formats.

Dilshan retired back in 2016, but he still seems to be keeping in shape. The 44-year-old is bound to contribute in one department or the other, as he regularly did during his Sri Lanka playing days.

Dilshan is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series game.