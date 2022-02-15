ROC vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 15

The Rocks (ROC) will take on the Lions (LIO) in the 15th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

The Rocks started their CSA T20 Challenge 2022 campaign with a couple of losses on the bounce before finally getting off the mark with a Super Over win against North West. The Lions also have two losses and a win to their name so far.

ROC vs LIO Probable Playing 11 today

Rocks: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Hardus Viljoen, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe

Lions: Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks, Shane Dadswell, Mitchell Van Buuren, Kagiso Rapulana, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (c), Codi Yusuf, Tshepo Ntuli

Match Details

ROC vs LIO, Match 15, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date & Time: February 15th 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The track at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth has been a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals at the venue. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for today's game.

Today’s ROC vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Clyde Fortuin is decent with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Janneman Malan has looked in good touch with the bat in the CSA T20 Challenge 2022, scoring 107 runs at a strike rate of 157.35.

All-rounder

Sisanda Magala has contributed effectively all-round, having mustered 65 runs at a strike rate of 135.41. He also has four wickets to his name.

Bowler

Hardus Viljoen has been in good form with the ball, claiming four wickets. He has also chipped in with 32 runs at a strike rate of 177.77.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROC vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team

Sisanda Magala (LIO): 214 points

Janneman Malan (ROC): 185 points

Hardus Viljoen (ROC): 168 points

Bjorn Fortuin (LIO): 159 points

Mitchell Van Buuren (LIO): 156 points

Important stats for ROC vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team

Sisanda Magala: 65 runs & 4 wickets

Mitchell Van Buuren: 115 runs

Janneman Malan: 107 runs

Hardus Viljoen: 32 runs & 4 wickets

ROC vs LIO Dream 11 Prediction (CSA T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Rocks vs Lions - CSA T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Clyde Fortuin, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Shane Dadswell, Mitchell Van Buuren, Sisanda Magala, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Hardus Viljoen, Malusi Siboto, Codi Yusuf

Captain: Sisanda Magala. Vice-captain: Janneman Malan.

Dream11 Team for Rocks vs Lions - CSA T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clyde Fortuin, Ruan Haasbroek, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Mitchell Van Buuren, Sisanda Magala, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Hardus Viljoen, Malusi Siboto, Codi Yusuf

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Bjorn Fortuin. Vice-captain: Hardus Viljoen.

Edited by Samya Majumdar