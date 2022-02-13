ROC vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 12

Boland Rocks (ROC) will lock horns with the North West Dragons (NWD) in the 12th match of the CSA T20 Challenge at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Boland Rocks are seventh in the points table, having failed to win their first two CSA T20 Challenge encounters. They fell to a three-run loss in their last game against the Titans. The North West Dragons, on the other hand, are currently atop the standings, winning two in two. They registered a convincing eight-wicket win over the Knights in their last match.

ROC vs NWD Probable Playing 11 Today

ROC XI

Pieter Malan (C), Janneman Malan, Clyde Fortuin (WK), Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Christiaan Jonker, Hardus Viljoen, Michael Copeland, Siyabonga Mahima, Imran Manack, Zakhele Qwabe

NWD XI

Wesley Marshall, Heino Kuhn, Nicky van den Bergh(C & WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Senuran Muthusamy, Duan Jansen, Nono Pongolo, Johannes Diseko, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen

Match Details

ROC vs NWD, CSA T20 Challenge, Match 12

Date and Time: 13th February 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park has favored the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 140 runs.

Today’s ROC vs NWD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Clyde Fortuin: Fortuin hasn't performed as per the expectations so far this season, but is expected to contribute well on Sunday. He has scored 24 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 96.00.

Batters

Janneman Malan: Malan is a reliable top-order who has scored 74 runs in two CSA T20 Challenge matches at a strike rate of 148.00

Wesley Marshall: Marshall has scored 59 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 151.28. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team today.

All-rounders

Dwaine Pretorius: Pretorius is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his side. He has scored 14 runs while scalping a wicket in two matches.

Michael Copeland: Copeland has scored 39 runs in one match at a strike rate of 118.18. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen: Viljoen is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up four wickets in two matches at an economy of 7.28.

Johannes Diseko: Diseko is the leading wicket-taker for the North West Dragons in the CSA T20 Challenge with four wickets in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROC vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

Hardus Viljoen (ROC) - 146 points

Johannes Diseko (NWD) - 144 points

Janneman Malan (ROC) - 131 points

Duan Jansen (NWD) - 110 points

Senuran Muthusamy (NWD) - 93 points

Important Stats for ROC vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

Hardus Viljoen: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.28

Johannes Diseko: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.50

Janneman Malan: 74 runs in 2 matches; SR - 148.00

Duan Jansen: 32 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 177.77 and ER - 5.00

Senuran Muthusamy: 18 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 75.00 and ER - 3.85

ROC vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge)

ROC vs NWD Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicky van den Bergh, Clyde Fortuin, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Wesley Marshall, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Michael Copeland, Hardus Viljoen, Johannes Diseko, Duan Jansen.

Captain: Dwaine Pretorius. Vice-captain: Janneman Malan.

ROC vs NWD Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clyde Fortuin, Heino Kuhn, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Ferisco Adams, Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Michael Copeland, Hardus Viljoen, Duan Jansen, Imran Manack.

Captain: Dwaine Pretorius. Vice-captain: Hardus Viljoen.

Edited by Samya Majumdar