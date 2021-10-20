ROC vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Quarter Final 4

Rocks will take on North West Dragons in the fourth quarterfinal of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

Having won all of their league matches, Rocks topped the pool D table. They had 13 points to their name and Clyde Fortuin and Ziyaad Abrahams were the top performers for the side. Meanwhile North West Dragons finished second in Pool C with nine points. They lost their opening match of the tournament against Dolphins by eight wickets.

ROC vs NWD Probable Playing 11 Today

ROC XI

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin, Sinalo Gobeni, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima, Imran Manack, Ziyaad Abrahams, Khanya Dilima

NWD XI

Wesley Marshall, Eben Botha, Shaylen Pillay, Heinrich Pieterse, Senuran Muthusamy (c), Lesego Senokwane, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Chad Classen, Caleb Seleka

Match Details

ROC vs NWD, CSA T20 Cup 2021, Quarter Final 4

Date and Time: 20th October, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

The surface at Diamond Oval is a batting paradise. Bowlers will need to be precise with their line and length in order to get something out of the surface. Both sides should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s ROC vs NWD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C Fortuin is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He has scored 151 runs at an average of 75.5 in three matches and has also notched up a century in the competition.

Batters

W Marshall has done decently with the bat in hand. Marshall has accumulated 91 runs from three games at a strike rate of 142.18.

All-rounders

S Muthusamy is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your ROC vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy side. Muthusamy has scored 104 runs at an average of 52 and has also picked up four wickets so far.

Bowlers

Z Abrahams brings a lot of pace with his spell and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROC vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

S Muthusamy (NWD) – 288 points

C Fortuin (ROC) – 221 points

Z Abrahams (ROC) – 188 points

C Jonker (ROC) – 171 points

S v Berg (ROC) - 168 points

Important stats for ROC vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

S Muthusamy: 104 runs and 4 wickets

C Fortuin: 151 runs

Z Abrahams: 6 wickets

ROC vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Today

ROC vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Fortuin, C Jonker, W Marshall, S Pillay, S Muthusamy, S v Berg, I Manack, Z Abrahams, E Hawken, C Seleka, S Mahima

Captain: S Muthusamy, Vice-Captain: C Fortuin

ROC vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Fortuin, C Jonker, W Marshall, P Malan, S Pillay, S Muthusamy, S v Berg, I Manack, Z Abrahams, E Hawken, C Seleka

Captain: Z Abrahams, Vice-Captain: S v Berg

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava