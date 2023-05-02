ROC vs PAC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s JOMA Caribbean T10 match - May 3rd, 2023

The Rockets (ROC) and Pacers (PAC) will face off in Match 2 of the JOMA Caribbean T10. The ROC vs PAC match will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday (May 3).

Both teams have a mixture of young and experienced cricketers who will be eager to showcase their talent in this competitive T10 league. The Rockets will be led by the mighty West Indian all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, while Tyrone Williams will lead the Pacers in this exciting tournament.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for ROC vs PAC. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Gavin Williams (PAC) - 8.5 Credits

Gavin Williams is a decent batter who can play a patient knock and fetch a lot of fantasy points in the ROC vs PAC Dream11 team.

In his 13 first-class games, the right-handed batter has notched up 402 runs, with a best score of 114. He is surely one of the best picks in just 8.5 credits and could be a good choice to be the captain of your fantasy team.

#2 Karima Gore (PAC) - 8.5 Credits

Karima Gore is a talented all-rounder who plays for the United States of America national team. Having played eight international games, he has picked up 10 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.96.

Gore can hit some mighty blows batting lower down the order. Hence, he could prove to be a real game-changer in your ROC vs PAC Dream11 team.

#1 Rahkeem Cornwall (ROC) - 9 Credits

West Indies Nets Session

Rahkeem Cornwall is a destructive top-order batter who can destroy any bowling unit in the world with his hard-hitting ability. In T20s, the right-handed batter has notched 1146 runs at a blistering strike rate of nearly 150.

If needed, he can bowl some useful overs of spin bowling as well. Cornwall is among the most experienced players in the league and could be chosen as the captain for your ROC vs PAC Dream11 team.

