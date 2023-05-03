ROC vs PAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Joma Caribbean T10, Match 2

The second match of the Joma Caribbean T10 will see the Rockets (ROC) square off against the Pacers (PAC) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, North Sound on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ROC vs PAC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match for both the teams in this tournament. They will look to get off to a good start in the tournament with a win in this match.

ROC vs PAC Match Details

The second game of the Joma Caribbean T10 will be played on May 3 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, North Sound. The match will commence at 5.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ROC vs PAC, Match 2, Joma Caribbean T10

Date and Time: May 3, 2023, Wednesday; 5.00 am IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, North Sound

ROC vs PAC Probable Playing XIs

ROC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ROC Probable Playing XI

K Mentore, T Charles, K Phillip, H Andrew, S Flloyd, R Cornwall, K Josiah, S Burton, J Spencer, V Shadrach Jr, and R Williams.

PAC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PAC Probable Playing XI

J Henry, N Elvin, G Williams, T Williams Jr, M Charles, K Gore, J Martin, K Scott, N McKenzie, K Pitman, and M Ceasar.

ROC vs PAC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Henry

Henry can be a real asset for his team in the top-order. He can score quick runs and pick up some valuable points. This makes him a great pick from the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

K Phillip

Phillip has the ability to score quickly from the very beginning of his innings. He might turn out to be a differential pick for the match from the batters category.

All-rounder

R Cornwall

Rahkeem Cornwall has a power game with the bat coming out in the middle-order. He can also bowl a couple of valuable overs of spin. Cornwall looks like a brilliant choice from the all-rounder section..

Bowler

M McKenzie

McKenzie can be a very lethal bowler at any stage of the game. He has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial stages and that makes him a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

ROC vs PAC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Cornwall

Cornwall can change the course of a match with his powerful batting or his effective spin bowling. He looks like a safe option for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

K Gore

K Gore can be a very effective all-rounder in the match. He has the game to pick up significant fantasy points in either innings of the match and that makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for ROC vs PAC, Match 2

J Henry

K Phillip

R Cornwall

K Gore

M McKenzie

ROC vs PAC Match Expert Tips

For most of the game, the pitch will act in favor of the batters. Top-order batters will be the prime picks for the match.

ROC vs PAC Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: J Henry

Batters: T Williams, G Williams, H Andrew, K Phillip

All-rounders: R Cornwall, K Gore, K Josiah

Bowlers: M McKenzie, V Shadrach, K Pitman

ROC vs PAC Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: J Henry

Batters: T Williams, G Williams, H Andrew, K Phillip

All-rounders: R Cornwall, K Gore, K Josiah

Bowlers: M McKenzie, V Shadrach, K Pitman

