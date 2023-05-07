ROC vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Joma Caribbean T10, Match 21

The 21st match of the Joma Caribbean T10 will see the Rockets (ROC) square off against the Renegades (REN) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, North Sound on Monday, May 8. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ROC vs REN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Rockets have played five matches in the tournament and have managed to win three of them. They are currently third in the points table and will be looking to better their position with a win in this match.

The Renegades, on the other hand, have played six matches in the tournament and have managed to win four of them. They are currently second in the standings and will be looking to go one place better with a win in this match.

ROC vs REN Match Details

The 21st game of the Joma Caribbean T10 will be played on May 8 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, North Sound. The match will commence at 5.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ROC vs REN, Match 21, Joma Caribbean T10

Date and Time: May 8, 2023, Thursday; 5.00 am IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, North Sound

ROC vs REN Probable Playing XIs

ROC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ROC Probable Playing XI

K Mentore, T Charles, K Phillip, H Andrew, C Payne, R Cornwall, K Josiah, S Burton, V Shadrach Jr, R Williams, and G Williams.

REN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

REN Probable Playing XI

J Otto, K Daawuud, J Thomas, E Francis, K Henry, G Phillip, S Moore, T Thomas, V Gobin, N Henry, and L Joseph.

ROC vs REN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Thomas

J Thomas is a good wicketkeeper who has been in good form with the bat. He will be a great pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

Batter

E Francis

Francis has been in good from with the bat this tournament. He has scored runs on a consistent basis in the league stage and will be a great pick for this match.

All-rounder

Rahkeem Cornwall

Rahkeem Cornwall has been in brilliant form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He has been an outright match-winner for his team and will be a key fantasy pick for this match.

Bowler

N Henry

N Henry has been in good bowling form in this tournament. He is picking up wickets pretty consistently and that makes him a must-pick from the bowler category for this match.

ROC vs REN match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahkeem Cornwall

Rahkeem Cornwall has been in brilliant all-round form this tournament. He will be the safest bet to pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

T Thomas

Thomas has been in decent all-round form in this tournament. He can pick up fantasy points in either innings of the match, which makes him a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for ROC vs REN, Match 21

J Thomas-I

E Francis

Rakeem Cornwall

T Thomas

N Henry

ROC vs REN Match Expert Tips

For most of the game, the pitch will act in favor of the batters. Top-order batters will be the prime picks for the match.

ROC vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 21, Head-to-head Team

ROC vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 21, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: J Thomas-I

Batters: H Andrew, K Phillip, K Henry, E Francis

All-rounders: Rakeem Cornwall, S Moore, T Thomas

Bowlers: L Joseph, N Henry, V Shadrach Jr

