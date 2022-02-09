ROC vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 5

The Rocks will take on the Titans in the fifth match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Both teams started their CSA T20 Challenge 2022 campaigns with a loss. Rocks went down against Western Province after failing to defend 142. Meanwhile, the Titans couldn't chase down 164 against the Warriors.

ROC vs TIT Probable Playing 11 today

Rocks: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Cebo Tshiki, Clyde Fortuin, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Hlomla Hanabe (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams

Titans: Quinton de Kock (wk), Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Match Details

ROC vs TIT, Match 5, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date & Time: February 9th 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The track at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth has been a decent one to bat on. But teams haven't been able to rack up big scores and after the first three CSA T20 Challenge 2022 games, with the average first-innings score being around 147 runs.

Today’s ROC vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock couldn’t get going in the first game. But he is a match-winner and will be the one to watch out for in today's fixture.

Batter

Janneman Malan, who looked good during his 29-run knock in the first game, is a key batter for the Rocks.

All-rounders

Donavon Ferreira had a good all-round game against the Warriors. He scored 60 and also took one wicket.

Ferisco Adams scored 34 and also picked up one wicket against Western Province.

Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen bowled an excellent spell in the first game, taking three wickets and conceding just 20 runs in three overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROC vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team

Donavon Ferreira (TIT): 111 points

Hardus Viljoen (ROC): 108 points

Janneman Malan (ROC): 60 points

Tabraiz Shamsi (TIT): 29 points

Quinton de Kock (TIT): 24 points

ROC vs TIT Dream11 Prediction (CSA T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Rocks vs Titans - CSA T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Gihahn Cloete, Christiaan Jonker, Theunis de Bruyn, Janneman Malan, Ferisco Adams, Donavon Ferreira, Hardus Viljoen, Corbin Bosch, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Manack

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Ferisco Adams.

Dream11 Team for Rocks vs Titans - CSA T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Clyde Fortuin, Theunis de Bruyn, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Donavon Ferreira, Hardus Viljoen, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Donavon Ferreira. Vice-captain: Janneman Malan.

