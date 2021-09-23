ROM vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 20

Match 20 of the European Cricket Championship 2021 has Romania (ROM) taking on Austria (AUT) at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

The race for the top-two spots in Group B is heating up as Austria look set to clinch one alongside the Netherlands XI. However, they face a strong Romania side who have looked in good touch in the last few matches. Both teams will be keen on getting the win, making for a great contest in Cartama.

ROM vs AUT Probable Playing 11 Today

ROM XI

Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Gohar Manan, Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Sami Ullah, Aftab Kayani, Vasu Saini, Dharmendra Manani, Ijaz Hussain and Rajesh Kumar

AUT XI

Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal (wk), Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran and Aqib Iqbal

Match Details

ROM vs AUT, Match 20, Group B European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 23rd September 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

Although it will be the fifth game of the day, loads of runs could be on offer, with some help available for the pacers as well. The bowlers will need to get their lines and lengths correct against the batters, who will target the shorter boundaries straight down the ground. The spinners might not get a lot of turn off the surface, although extra bounce could play into their hands. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue in this format.

Today’s ROM vs AUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abrar Bilal: Abrar Bilal has been a fairly consistent batsman for Austria, with his wicketkeeping skills also adding value to his case. With Bilal likely to play a more prominent role in the upcoming games, he is surely one to watch out for in today's fixture.

Batter

Taranjeet Singh: Taranjeet Singh has been in sublime form for Romania, with his fast starts at the top of the order holding him in good stead. With the Romanian batter also chipping in with the ball, he is a must-have in your ROM vs AUT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ijaz Hussain: Ijaz Hussain has impressed with both the bat and ball and has been one of the best players in the tournament. His all-round ability should come in handy on this surface and he could be a good addition to your team.

Bowler

Aqib Iqbal: Aqib Iqbal has been one of the more skillful bowlers in the competition, with his ability to pick up wickets serving his side well. With form on his side, Iqbal should ideally take a few more wickets in this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in ROM vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Abdullah Akbarjan (AUT) - 339 points

Iqbal Hossain (AUT) - 311 points

Taranjeet Singh (ROM) - 237 points

Important Stats for ROM vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Taranjeet Singh: 129 runs in 5 ECC T10 2021 games

Razmal Shigiwal: 179 runs in 6 ECC T10 2021 games

Abdullah Akbarjan: 9 wickets in 6 ECC T10 2021 games

ROM vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

ROM vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Bilal, S Nadigotla, R Shigiwal, T Singh, S Periyalwar, A Akbarjan, I Hussain, V Saini, A Iqbal, S Zadran and R Kumar

Captain: A Akbarjan. Vice-captain: T Singh

ROM vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Bilal, S Nadigotla, R Shigiwal, T Singh, G Manan, A Akbarjan, I Hussain, V Saini, A Iqbal, S Zadran and A Kayani

Captain: T Singh. Vice-captain: R Shigiwal

Edited by Samya Majumdar