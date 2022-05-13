ROM vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup T20 2022, Match 12

Romania (ROM) will take on Bulgaria (BUL) in the 12th match of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on Friday.

The two teams have had a similar start to the season, losing their first couple of games. Bulgaria were defeated by Hungary and the Czech Republic by five and 88 runs, respectively.

Romania lost their first two games by five and six wickets against Malta and Hungary, respectively.

Both sides will be looking for their first victory of the tournament when they play on Friday.

ROM vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

ROM XI

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Taranjeet Singh, ljaz Hussain, Gaurav Mishra, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Cosmin Zavoiu, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Raj Kumar, Marian Gherasim, Aftab Kayani.

BUL XI

Prakash Mishra (c), Chris Lakov, Saim Hussain (wk), Ishan De Silva, Omar Rasool, Ivaylo Katzarski, Kevin D'Souza, Ahsan Khan, Delrick Vinu, Asad Ali Rehemtula, Jacob Albin.

Match Details

Match: ROM vs BUL, Valletta Cup T20 2022, Match 12.

Date and Time: May 13, 2022; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa.

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club is a balanced one, which has something in it for both bowlers and batters. However, pacers could have an edge, as the pitch offers movement and has some bounce.

Today's ROM vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saim Hussain: He has amassed 118 runs at an excellent average of 39.33 in three innings in the competition so far, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He will be keen to deliver in this game.

Batters

Taranjeet Singh: He is a talented batter who has been in excellent form in the Valletta Cup 2022, amassing 106 runs at an average of 53.00 in three games. He is a must-have in your ROM vs BUL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Chris Lakov: Lakov is a superb all-rounder who has played brilliantly in the competition. He has scored 99 runs at an average of 33 and picked up four wickets in three games. He has the potential to provide you with some valuable fantasy points in upcoming matches.

Bowlers

Ijaz Hussain: He has looked in good form with the ball in this tournament so far and could be a key pick in your fantasy team. He has picked up four wickets in two games at an average of 10.25.

3 best players to pick in ROM vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Ahsan Khan (BUL): 43 points.

Ijaz Hussain (ROM): 149 points.

Albin Jacob (BUL): 49 points.

Important stats for ROM vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Ishan Silva: 93 runs in three games; batting average: 31.00

Chris Lakov: 99 runs and four wickets in three games; bowling average: 23.00

Saim Hussain: 118 runs in three games; batting average: 39.33

ROM vs BUL Dream11 Prediction

ROM vs BUL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saim Hussain, Ishan De Silva, Ramesh Satheesan, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Omar Rasool, Chris Lakov, ljaz Hussain, Jacob Albin, Raj Kumar, Ahsan Khan.

Captain: Chris Lakov. Vice-Captain: Taranjeet Singh.

ROM vs BUL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saim Hussain, Ishan De Silva, Ramesh Satheesan, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Omar Rasool, Chris Lakov, ljaz Hussain, Marian Gherasim, Raj Kumar, Ahsan Khan.

Captain: Chris Lakov. Vice-Captain: ljaz Hussain.

