ROM vs CHE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Valletta Cup T20 match – July 13, 2023

The third match of the Valletta T20 Cup 2023 between Rome and Switzerland is scheduled at Marsa Sports Club in Malta. On July 13th the match will commence at 03:45 PM IST.

After their disappointing showing in the ICC World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A 2022, Rome is set to compete in their first T20I this year. On the other hand, Switzerland enters the game following a drawn 2-match T20I series against Luxembourg. Faheem Nazir emerged as the standout player in both the batting and bowling departments.

Following are three players you can opt for as your captain/vice-captain for your ROM vs CHE Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Vasu Saini (ROM) - 7.5 credits

Vasu Saini, a middle-order batsman and occasional bowler from Romania, displayed fine form in 2022. He scored 264 runs in eleven T20Is, averaging 37.71, and also contributed with seven wickets. It is expected that he will perform even better this year and prove to be a crucial player for his team.

Therefore, Vasu Saini is considered one of the wise choices for the captain or vice-captain position in your ROM vs CHE Dream11 teams.

#2 Taranjeet Singh-I (ROM) - 8.0 credits

Taranjeet Singh is another outstanding all-rounder from Romania. Since making his T20I debut in 2021, he has been the second-highest scorer and top wicket-taker for his team. In 2022, he featured in several games, accumulating 428 runs and picking up 17 wickets.

Given his exceptional performances in T20 cricket, Taranjeet Singh is a fantastic choice for the captain position in your Dream11 teams.

#1 Faheem Nazir (CHE) - 9.0 credits

Faheem Nazir has been in red-hot form in T20 Internationals. He made his debut last year having played seven matches, scoring 382 runs at a stunning average of 63.66, and also took seven wickets. This year, he continued his stellar performances and stood out in the last two T20Is against Luxembourg in June, smashing 133 runs and claiming five wickets.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's ROM vs CHE Dream11 contest? Taranjeet Singh Vasu Saini 0 votes