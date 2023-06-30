ROM vs CRO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Romania T10 match – July 1, 2023

The ECI Romania T10 edition of 2023 is scheduled to begin on July 1. Three teams will compete in this league, including Slovenia, Croatia, and Romania. There will be nine games played between July 1 and July 2. All games will be played at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest's Ilfov County.

The opening game of the competition, which is set for 11:45 AM IST, will feature Romania and Croatia going head-to-head.

Get geared up for an exhilarating ROM vs CRO conflict as Romania and Croatia kickstart the ECS Romania T10 event on July 1. Romania, boasting a stable lineup of talented cricketers, ambitions to make a robust effect on their domestic turf.

However, Croatia, with its competitive spirit and skilled gamers, might not be a smooth opponent. Expect fireworks as both teams battle it out to win the coveted title.

On that note, let us look at the top three players whom you can select as your captain or vice-captain for the ROM vs CRO Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Vasu Saini (ROM) – 7.5 credits

Vasu is a superb all-arounder who has tremendous bat and ball skills. He has a powerful strike rate of 159.01 and a batting average of slightly around 21. In the shortest format of his career, Vasu has scored 1,066 runs, including a career-high 59.

In addition, the 35-year-old has 52 wickets under his belt at a mind-blowing average of 23.15 and an economy of 10.56. He is a true asset to his team because of his all-around ability. He should unquestionably be one of your top choices, as a captain or vice-captain for your ROM vs CRO Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Wasal Kamal Bitis (CRO) - 8.5 credits

Bitis bats with a strike rate of 143.37 and is a potent cricket ball striker. In addition, he has 18 wickets in his brief T10 career. Bitis can make any quality bowler shudder with his 15 fours and as many sixes to his name. He has three hattricks to his credit as a bowler, making him your team's go-to all-arounder.

#1 Sam Houghton (CRO) - 9 credits

Sam is a very skilled batter, who also uses his glovework behind the stumps to good effect. With 603 T10 runs and a career-best of 53 not out, he bats with a destructive strike rate of over 140.

Sam should unquestionably be included in your ROM versus CRO Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain with 25 sixes and 45 fours to his credit.

