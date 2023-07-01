ROM vs CRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI Romania T10, Match 4

The fourth match of the ECI Romania T10 will see Romania (ROM) square off against Croatia (CRO) at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Saturday, July 1.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ROM vs CRO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Croatia lost their last match of the season against Romania by 69 runs. Romania, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches. Croatia will give it their all to win the match but Romania are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ROM vs CRO Match Details

The fourth match of the ECI Romania T10 will be played on July 1 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County. The game is set to take place at 5:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROM vs CRO, Match 4

Date and Time: 1st July 2023, 5:45 pm IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground looks good for the batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Slovenia and Romania, where a total of 224 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets in 20 overs.

ROM vs CRO Form Guide

ROM - W W

CRO - L

ROM vs CRO Probable Playing XI

ROM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Bilal Ahmad (wk), Mohammad Sameed, Rajith Hashan, Chamalka Fernando, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Satwik Nadigotla, Haidar Ali, Vasu Saini, Joshak Khadka, Manmeet Koli, Cosmin Zavoiu.

CRO Playing XI

No injury updates.

Samir Sukhdeo Shelke, Christy Gabriel Obrien (wk), Sohail Ahmad-I, Vigneshwaran Rathinasamy, Aman Maheshwari, Jawahar Danikula, Vedran Zanko (c), Wasal Kamal, Kresimir Kekez, Sushant Rana, Hariprasad Unni Satheedevi.

ROM vs CRO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Ahmad

B Ahmad is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Gabriel is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Fernando

M Sameed and C Fernando are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Periyalwar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Hashan

W Kamal and R Hassan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Satheesan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

H Unni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Khadka and H Unni. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Zavoiu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ROM vs CRO match captain and vice-captain choices

R Hashan

R Hashan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Hashan has taken seven wickets in the last two matches.

R Satheesan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Satheesan the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and may bowl a few overs. He has smashed 77 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for ROM vs CRO, Match 4

R Hashan

R Satheesan

W Kamal

B Ahmad

H Unni

Romania vs Croatia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least five all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Romania vs Croatia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Ahmad.

Batters: M Sameed, C Fernando.

All-rounders: R Hashan, W Kamal, R Satheesan, M Koli, V Saini, H Ali.

Bowlers: H Unni, J Khadka.

Romania vs Croatia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Ahmad.

Batters: S Periyalwar.

All-rounders: R Hashan, W Kamal, R Satheesan, M Koli, V Saini, H Ali, V Zanko.

Bowlers: H Unni, J Khadka.

