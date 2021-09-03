ROM vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Continental Cup, Match 4

Romania will lock horns with the Czech Republic in the fourth match of the Continental Cup at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Friday.

Romania will be looking forward to starting their Continental Cup campaign on a winning note. They have some top-quality players capable of playing a crucial role in the upcoming match. The Czech Republic, on the other hand, will be extremely disappointed with their performance in the last match, where they fell short of five runs against Hungary. They are currently placed in second spot in the Group B points table.

ROM vs CZR Probable Playing 11 Today

ROM XI

Ramesh Satheesan (C), Taranjeet Singh, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Gohar Manan, Sudeep Thakur, Pavel Florin, Waqar Abbasi, Vasu Saini, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Aftab Kayani, Sami Ullah.

CZR XI

Arun Ashokan (C), Sabawoon Davizi, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Satyajit Sengupta, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Kushalkumar Mendon, Sahil Grover, Kyle Gilham, Ali Waqar, Kayul Mehta, Sameera Waththage.

Match Details

ROM vs CZR, Match 4, Continental Cup

Date and Time: 3rd September 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County has favored the batsmen in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue is 160 runs.

Today’s ROM vs CZR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hilal Ahmad: Ahmad is one of the most experienced players from the Czech Republic team. He has scored 101 runs, including his highest score of 44*, in 14 T20Is.

Batsmen

Sabawoon Davizi: Davizi has scored 418 runs at a strike rate of 134.40 and also taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.97 in 11 matches. He is the Czech's leading run-scorer in T20Is.

Ramesh Satheesan: The Romania skipper has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Romania. He has scored 417 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 187.83 while also picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 in 13 T20Is.

All-rounders

Sudesh Wickramasekara: Wickramasekara is a top-quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball in today's match. He has scored 365 runs at a strike rate of 162.22 and has also taken nine wickets in 14 matches.

Sami Ullah: Ullah can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has scored 50 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 208.33 while also picking up nine wickets in just five T20Is.

Bowlers

Pavel Florin: Florin has picked up 13 wickets in 13 matches and is Romania's leading wicket-taker in the T20Is. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Ali Waqar: Waqar is a quality bowler who hasn't performed as per the expectations in the four T20Is he has played so far. He has picked up a single wicket at an economy rate of 7.46 and scored 19 runs as well. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROM vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

Sabawoon Davizi (CZR)

Ramesh Satheesan (ROM)

Sudesh Wickramasekara (CZR)

Arun Ashokan (CZR)

Pavel Florin (ROM)

Important Stats for ROM vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

Sabawoon Davizi: 418 runs and 10 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 134.40 and ER - 6.97

Ramesh Satheesan: 417 runs and 9 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 187.83 and ER - 4.50

Sudesh Wickramasekara: 365 runs and 9 wickets in 14 matches; SR - 162.22 and ER - 7.09

Arun Ashokan: 186 runs and 2 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 101.63 and ER - 10.23

Pavel Florin: 13 wickets in 13 matches; ER - 7.28

ROM vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Today

ROM vs CZR Dream11 Prediction - Continental Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hilal Ahmad, Satyajit Sengupta, Sabawoon Davizi, Ramesh Satheesan, Gohar Manan, Arun Ashokan, Sami Ullah, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Pavel Florin, Ali Waqar, Waqar Abbasi.

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara.

ROM vs CZR Dream11 Prediction - Continental Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Sabawoon Davizi, Ramesh Satheesan, Gohar Manan, Arun Ashokan, Aftab Kayani, Sami Ullah, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sameera Waththage, Ali Waqar, Waqar Abbasi.

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Sami Ullah.

