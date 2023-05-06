ROM vs FRA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Italy T10 match – May 6, 2023

Romania (ROM) and France (FRA) will face each other in Match No. 3 of the ECI Italy T10 on Saturday, May 6. The Milan Cricket Ground in Milan will host the contest.

Both Romania and France are pretty equally matched. It is the second game they will be taking part in after facing Italy. The match is expected to be an absolute cracker.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ROM vs FRA game.

#3 Taranjeet Singh (ROM) – 8.5 credits

Taranjeet Singh is an experienced campaigner and fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the ROM vs FRA match.

He has played 19 T20Is thus far in which he has scored 704 runs at an average of 41.41 and a strike-rate of 176.44 with one century and five half-centuries to his name. He has also picked up 26 wickets at an economy rate of 6.32 with two four-wicket hauls.

#2 Vasu Saini (ROM) – 7.5 credits

Vasu Saini is an effective cricketer and should be picked in fantasy teams for the ROM vs FRA match.

In 19 innings from 23 matches, the right-handed batter has scored 366 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike-rate of 126.54 with two half-centuries and a top score of 60* to show for his efforts. He also has 18 wickets to his name at an impressive economy rate of 6.74.

#1 Noman Amjad (FRA) – 8 credits

Noman Amjad has played nine T20Is thus far where he has scored 115 runs at an average of 12.77 and a strike-rate of 100 with a top score of 27.

The fast bowler also has picked up 12 wickets from eight innings at an economy rate of 8.10. He also has a three-wicket haul to his name.

