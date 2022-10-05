ROM vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 13

The 13th match of the ECC T10 2022 will see Romania (ROM) lock horns with Germany (GER) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday (October 5). Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ROM vs GER Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Germany have won two of their last four matches and will be curious to create a winning streak in the tournament. Romania, on the other hand, have lost all of their last four games.

Romania will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament. However, Germany have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ROM vs GER Match Details

Match 13 of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on October 5 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ROM vs GER, Match 13

Date and Time: October 5, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Norway and Italy, where a total of 116 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

ROM vs GER Form Guide

ROM - L L L L

GER - L W L W

ROM vs GER Probable Playing XI

ROM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Gohar Manan, Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Muhammad Moiz, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Manmeet Koli, Abdul Shakoor, Saeed Ullah, Sukhkaran Sahi, Luca Petre.

GER Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Stanikzai, Asad Mohammad, Ashed Safi, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Nooruddin Mujadady, Rohit Singh, Shoaib Khan, Sreekesh Srinivas, Vedant Shetye, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Walter Behr.

ROM vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Kabeer (4 matches, 32 runs)

H Kabeer is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. S Nadigotla is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Moiz (4 matches, 27 runs, 3 wickets)

M Moiz and R Satheesan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. V Chikkannaiah has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

V Saini (4 matches, 50 runs, 5 wickets)

V Saini and W Behr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Safi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Mohammad (3 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Mujadady and A Mohammad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Srinivas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ROM vs GER match captain and vice-captain choices

V Saini

V Saini is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs in the death overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. Saini has already smashed 50 runs and taken five wickets in the last four games.

W Behr

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make W Behr the captain of the grand league teams. He will also complete his quota of overs. Behr has already smashed 13 runs and taken seven wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for ROM vs GER, Match 13

W Behr 13 runs and 7 wickets 261 points V Saini 50 runs and 5 wickets 231 points M Moiz 27 runs and 3 wickets 189 points A Safi 18 runs and 5 wickets 214 points A Mohammad 5 wickets 170 points

Romania vs Germany Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Romania vs Germany Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Nadigotla

Batters: M Moiz, V Chikkannaiah, R Satheesan

All-rounders: W Behr, V Saini, A Safi, M Koli

Bowlers: A Mohammad, N Mujadady, S Srinivas

Romania vs Germany Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Nadigotla

Batters: M Moiz, A Stanikzai, R Satheesan

All-rounders: W Behr, V Saini, A Safi, M Koli

Bowlers: A Mohammad, A Shirzad, S Srinivas

