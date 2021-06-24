ROM vs GRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Sofia T20 match - June 24th, 2021

Romania and Greece will clash in the second game of the Sofia T20 2021. The match will take place at the National Sports Academy in Sofia on Thursday.

The two sides will be playing competitive cricket after a long period. They look evenly matched on paper and both will be eager to start their campaign with a bang.

On that note, here are three players who are the ideal captain or vice-captain candidates for your Dream11 team for the second match of the Sofia T20.

#3 Pavel Florin

Pavel Florin (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

The 42-year-old Romanian bowler has picked up six wickets from as many innings so far in the shortest format of the game. Florin is an experienced bowler who is known to adapt to various conditions and deliver as per his team's requirements.

He has played a lot of cricket in recent times, especially in the ECS league. The team will bank on his experience in the ongoing edition of the Sofia T20.

#2 Abdul Shakoor

Romania wicket-keeper batsman Abdul Shakoor had a fine run in the recently-concluded ECS T10 Romania. The 36-year-old has played four T20I matches for his national side, having scored 27 runs.

Though the figures are not impressive, he has been a standout performer in the ECS and will look to carry his fine run into the Sofia T20 as well. Shakoor's a must-pick for your Dream11 team as he can fetch you some extra points with his brilliance behind the stumps.

#1 Ramesh Satheesan

Ramesh Satheesan (Image Courtesy: ECS)

The most consistent Romanian batsman Ramesh Satheesan should find a place in your Dream11 team. He is also the best option to lead your Dream11 team for the upcoming Sophia T20 fixture, having scored 220 runs from six T20I innings.

Satheesan has an average of 55 and a strike rate of over 170, with his highest score being an unbeaten 92. The 39-year-old Ramesh is a key player for your Dream11 team's success.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee