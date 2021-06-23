ROM vs GRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Sofia T20 Match - June 24th, 2021

Match 2 of the Sofia T20 will see Romania lock horns with Greece at the National Sports Academy in Sofia.

Romania last played a four-match T20 series at home last October against Bulgaria.

Bulgaria started the series with a 33-run victory against their opponent. However, Romania bounced back with three consecutive wins to clinch the series 3-1.

Meanwhile, Greece hasn't played professional cricket for the last year or so. Both sides will look to start their Sofia T20 campaign with a bang.

Squads to choose from

Romania

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Waqar Abbasi, Pavel Florin, Ijaz Hussain, Aftab Kayani, Gohar Manan, Patras Masih, Satvik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor, Taranjeet Singh, Sudeep Thakur, Sami Ullah, Shantanu Vashisht, Cosmin Zavoiu

Greece

Anastasios Manousis (c), Arsalan Ahmed, Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Spiridon Gasteratos, Nikolaos Katechis, Alexandros Lagos, Amarpreet Mehmi, Aslam Mohammad, Nikolaos Mourikis, Spiros Siriotis, Amanullah Syed, Spiros Tsirigotis, Thomas Zoto

Predicted Playing XI

Romania

Abdul Shakoor, Ramesh Satheesan, Gohar Manan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Patras Masih, Vasu Saini, Aftab Kayani, Shantanu Vashisht, Pavel Florin, Waqar Abbasi, Ijaz Hussain.

Greece

Spiros Siriotis, Anastasios Manousis, Aslam Mohammad, Nikolaos Katechis, Amarpreet Mehmi, Arsalan Ahmed, Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Spiros Tsirigotis, Thomas Zoto, Alexandros Lagos.

Match Details

Match: Romania vs Greece, Match 2

Date & Time: June 24, 2021, 8:00 PM

Venue: National Sports Academy, Sofia.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the National Sports Academy in Sofia assists batters, with the average first-innings score hovering around 200.

Pacers might get some help from the pitch if they manage to read the conditions beforehand, while spinners will have zero to no assistance at this venue throughout the season.

Sofia T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ROM vs GRE)

ROM vs GRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Ramesh Satheesan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Anastasios Manousis, Nikolaos Katechis, Asrar Ahmed, Aftab Kayani, Vasu Saini, Shantanu Vashisht, Pavel Florin, Spiros Tsirigotis.

Captain: Ramesh Satheesan Vice-Captain: Pavel Florin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Spiros Siriotis, Ramesh Satheesan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Anastasios Manousis, Gohar Manan, Asrar Ahmed, Aftab Kayani, Arslan Ahmed, Shantanu Vashisht, Pavel Florin, Spiros Tsirigotis.

Captain: Gohar Manan Vice-Captain: Shantanu Vashisht

