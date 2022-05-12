ROM vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup T20 2022, Match 9

Romania will take on Hungary in the third match of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on Thursday.
Romania have played just one match this season where they have lost that game. They are fifth in the standings.
Hungary have been in amazing form and have won two of their three matches so far. They are second on the points table and will be hoping to continue with their winning form.
ROM vs HUN Probable Playing 11 Today
ROM XI
Taranjeet Singh, Sukhi Sahi, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Gaurav Mishra, Ijaz Hussain, Cosmin Zavoiu, Vasu Saini, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Raj Kumar, Marian Gherasim, Abdul Shakoor (wk)
HUN XI
Marc Ahuja (C), Khaibar Deldar, Stan Ahuja (wk), Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Sandeep Mohandas, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Farasat, Zahir Safi, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Gabor Torok
Match Details
ROM vs HUN, Valletta Cup T20 2022, Match 9
Date and Time: May 12, 2022, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa
Pitch Report
The wicket is well-balanced and is expected to provide assistance to both the batters and bowlers. Batters might be patient at the beginning because the ball might show movement which might be difficult to judge.
Batting will get easier with time.
Today's ROM vs HUN Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
A Shakoor is a more than dependable choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has over three keeping dismissals so far and has scored 15 runs.
Batters
T Singh played an outstanding knock in the last game and is in rich form at the moment. He smacked 63 runs off 44 deliveries and is the best captaincy choice for your ROM vs HUN Dream11 fantasy side.
All-rounders
A Kheterpal is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. Having played five T20 matches, he has scored 65 runs and has also scalped two wickets.
H Mandhyan is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 52 runs and has also collected three wickets.
Bowlers
B Prasad is a great player who will be hoping to have a major impact with the ball. He has scalped four wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in ROM vs HUN Dream11 prediction team
A Kheterpal (HUN) – 171 points
H Mandhyan (HUN) – 163 points
B Prasad (HUN) – 146 points
S Mohandas (HUN) – 131 points
T Singh (ROM) – 118 points
Important stats for ROM vs HUN Dream11 prediction team
A Kheterpal: 65 runs and 2 wickets
H Mandhyan: 52 runs and 3 wickets
B Prasad: 4 wickets
T Singh: 63 runs
ROM vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahuja Stan, A Shakoor, T Singh, K Deldar, R Satheesan, A Kheterpal, H Mandhyan, I Hussain, B Prasad, S Mohandas, R Kumar Jr
Captain: T Singh, Vice-Captain: A Kheterpal
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahuja Stan, T Singh, K Deldar, R Satheesan, A Kheterpal, H Mandhyan, I Hussain, V Saini, B Prasad, S Mohandas, R Kumar Jr
Captain: H Mandhyan, Vice-Captain: B Prasad.