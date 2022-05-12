ROM vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup T20 2022, Match 9

Romania will take on Hungary in the third match of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on Thursday.

Romania have played just one match this season where they have lost that game. They are fifth in the standings.

Hungary have been in amazing form and have won two of their three matches so far. They are second on the points table and will be hoping to continue with their winning form.

ROM vs HUN Probable Playing 11 Today

ROM XI

Taranjeet Singh, Sukhi Sahi, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Gaurav Mishra, Ijaz Hussain, Cosmin Zavoiu, Vasu Saini, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Raj Kumar, Marian Gherasim, Abdul Shakoor (wk)

HUN XI

Marc Ahuja (C), Khaibar Deldar, Stan Ahuja (wk), Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Sandeep Mohandas, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Farasat, Zahir Safi, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Gabor Torok

Match Details

ROM vs HUN, Valletta Cup T20 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: May 12, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Pitch Report

The wicket is well-balanced and is expected to provide assistance to both the batters and bowlers. Batters might be patient at the beginning because the ball might show movement which might be difficult to judge.

Batting will get easier with time.

Today's ROM vs HUN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Shakoor is a more than dependable choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has over three keeping dismissals so far and has scored 15 runs.

Batters

T Singh played an outstanding knock in the last game and is in rich form at the moment. He smacked 63 runs off 44 deliveries and is the best captaincy choice for your ROM vs HUN Dream11 fantasy side.

All-rounders

A Kheterpal is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. Having played five T20 matches, he has scored 65 runs and has also scalped two wickets.

H Mandhyan is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 52 runs and has also collected three wickets.

Bowlers

B Prasad is a great player who will be hoping to have a major impact with the ball. He has scalped four wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROM vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

A Kheterpal (HUN) – 171 points

H Mandhyan (HUN) – 163 points

B Prasad (HUN) – 146 points

S Mohandas (HUN) – 131 points

T Singh (ROM) – 118 points

Important stats for ROM vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

A Kheterpal: 65 runs and 2 wickets

H Mandhyan: 52 runs and 3 wickets

B Prasad: 4 wickets

T Singh: 63 runs

ROM vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Today

ROM vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahuja Stan, A Shakoor, T Singh, K Deldar, R Satheesan, A Kheterpal, H Mandhyan, I Hussain, B Prasad, S Mohandas, R Kumar Jr

Captain: T Singh, Vice-Captain: A Kheterpal

ROM vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahuja Stan, T Singh, K Deldar, R Satheesan, A Kheterpal, H Mandhyan, I Hussain, V Saini, B Prasad, S Mohandas, R Kumar Jr

Captain: H Mandhyan, Vice-Captain: B Prasad.

