ROM vs IM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 12

Romania (ROM) and the Isle of Man (IM) will be up against each other in the 12th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Friday, July 15.

Romania are currently second in the Group 2 points table, having won one out of their two matches. Isle of Man, on the other hand, are comfortably placed atop the standings after winning their first two games.

ROM vs IM Probable Playing 11 Today

ROM XI

Ramesh Satheesan (C), Taranjeet Singh, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla, Cosmin Zavoiu, Shantanu Vashisht, Manmeet Koli, Marian Gherasim, Ijaz Hussain.

IM XI

Matthew Ansell (C), Adam McAuley, Carl Hartman (WK), Nathan Knights, George Burrows, Edward Beard, Joseph Burrows, Dollin Jansen, Chris Langford, Jacob Butler, Kieran Cawte.

Match Details

ROM vs IM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, Match 12

Date and Time: 15th July 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground is a sporting one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 119 runs.

Today’s ROM vs IM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Satwik Nadigotla: Nadigotla has been in decent form with both the bat and ball this season. In two matches, he has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 and scored 18 runs.

Batters

George Burrows: Burrows has been in brilliant form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 129 runs, including his highest score of 69*.

Sivakumar Periyalwar: Periyalwar has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Romania this season. He has scored 51 at a strike rate of close to 88 in two matches.

All-rounders

Taranjeet Singh: Singh has scored 21 runs and picked up three wickets in two matches.

Edward Beard: Beard is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He played an unbeaten 27-run knock at a strike rate of close to 160 in the last match against Serbia.

Bowlers

Joseph Burrows: Burrows is currently his side's leading wicket-taker in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A. He has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 4.62 in two matches.

Shantanu Vashisht: Vashisht has been one of the most economical bowlers for Romania, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.50 in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROM vs IM Dream11 prediction team

George Burrows (IM) - 185 points

Joseph Burrows (IM) - 183 points

Taranjeet Singh (ROM) - 180 points

Satwik Nadigotla (ROM) - 154 points

Chris Langford (IM) - 140 points

Important Stats for ROM vs IM Dream11 prediction team

George Burrows: 129 runs in 2 matches; SR - 141.75

Joseph Burrows: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.62

Satwik Nadigotla: 18 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 6.00

Chris Langford: 8 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 72.72 and ER - 5.75

Taranjeet Singh: 21 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 161.53 and ER - 4.25

ROM vs IM Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A)

ROM vs IM Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satwik Nadigotla, George Burrows, Nathan Knights, Adam McAuley, Ramesh Satheesan, Vasu Saini, Taranjeet Singh, Edward Beard, Joseph Burrows, Shantanu Vashisht, Ijaz Hussain.

Captain: Taranjeet Singh. Vice-captain: Satwik Nadigotla.

ROM vs IM Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, George Burrows, Nathan Knights, Vasu Saini, Jacob Butler, Taranjeet Singh, Matthew Ansell, Chris Langford, Shantanu Vashisht, Manmeet Koli.

Captain: Satwik Nadigotla. Vice-captain: George Burrows.

