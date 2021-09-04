ROM vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Continental Cup, 2nd Semi-final

Romania will lock horns with Malta in the second semi-final of the Continental Cup T20I at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Saturday.

Romania finished atop the Group B points table, having won both their group stage matches. They defeated Hungary by eight runs in their previous fixture. Malta, on the other hand, finished second in Group B with one win from their two group stage matches. They won their last Continental Cupgame against Bulgaria by seven wickets.

ROM vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

ROM XI

Ramesh Satheesan (C), Aftab Kayani, Abdul Asif, Cosmin Zavoiu, Gohar Manan, Ijaz Hussain, Imran Haider (WK), Sami Ullah, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini.

MAL XI

Bikram Arora (C), Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi, Basil George, Bilal Muhammad, Niraj Khanna, Sam Aquilina (WK), Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas, Zeeshan Khan.

Match Details

ROM vs MAL, 2nd Semi-final, Continental Cup

Date and Time: 4th September 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

Pitch Report

The track at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground generally favors the batsmen. However, while the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners might also get some turn as the match progresses. The chasing teams have won the majority of the games played on this ground. The average first-innings score at the venue is 175 runs.

Today's ROM vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Imran Haider: Haider is a hard-hitting batsman who can also contribute some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Ramesh Satheesan: Satheesan has scored 94 runs in two Continental Cup matches so far. He is looking in great touch and it won't be a wise decision to drop him.

Samuel Stanislaus: Stanislaus has not found his form so far, but he can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team, foreseeing good batting conditions on offer.

All-rounders

Abdul Asif: Asif is a genuine all-rounder from Romania who has smashed 39 runs and picked up six wickets in the Continental Cup.

Varun Prasath Thamotharam: Thamotharam has scored 59 runs and scalped two wickets in the tournament. He can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ijaz Hussain: Hussain has managed to pick up two wickets in one match. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Washeem Abbas: Abbas picked up two wickets in the last Continental Cup game. He is a quality bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROM vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Asif (ROM) - 257 points

Sami-Ullah (ROM) - 180 points

Muhammad Bilal (MAL) - 162 points

Ramesh Satheesan (ROM) - 149 points

Varun Prasath Thamotharam (MAL) - 88 points

Important Stats for ROM vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Asif - 39 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 177.27 and ER - 9.50

Sami-Ullah - 47 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 235.00 and ER - 10.00

Muhammad Bilal - 11 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 110.00 and ER - 4.00

Ramesh Satheesan - 94 runs in 2 matches; SR - 184.31

Varun Prasath Thamotharam - 59 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 140.47 and ER - 5.08

ROM vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today (Continental Cup)

ROM vs MAL Dream11 Prediction - Continental Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Aquilina, Ramesh Satheesan, Gohar Manan, Samuel Stanislaus, Muhammad Bilal, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Abdul Asif, Taranjeet Singh, Washeem Abbas, Ijaz Hussain, Amar Sharma.

Captain: Varun Prasath Thamotharam. Vice-captain: Taranjeet Singh.

ROM vs MAL Dream11 Prediction - Continental Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Imran Haider, Ramesh Satheesan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Zeeshan Khan, Basil George, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Abdul Asif, Sami-Ullah, Washeem Abbas, Vasu Saini, Ashok Bishnoi.

Captain: Varun Prasath Thamotharam. Vice-captain: Basil George.

