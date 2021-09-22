ROM vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 15

Match 15 of the European Cricket Championship 2021 has Romania (ROM) taking on Portugal (POR) at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Time is running out for Portugal, who are yet to win a game ahead of the third round of fixtures. They will look to open their account against Romania, who came out with two points against Hungary on Tuesday. With both sides itching to keep their top-two aspirations aloft, a cracking game beckons at Cartama Oval.

ROM vs POR Probable Playing 11 Today

ROM XI

Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Gohar Manan, Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Sami Ullah, Pavel Florin, Vasu Saini, Dharmendra Manani, Ijaz Hussain and Rajesh Kumar

POR XI

Najam Shahzad (c), Francoise Stoman (wk), Imran Khan, Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Amandeep Singh, Tariq Aziz and Paulo Buccimazza

Match Details

ROM vs POR, Match 15, Group B European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 22nd September 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons in Cartama with some help available off the surface for the bowlers. The batsmen will look to take the bowling on, given the nature of the pitch. Although the bowlers will look to take the pace off, there isn't much room for error for them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 110 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s ROM vs POR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Francoise Stoman: Francoise Stoman showed glimpses of his explosive batting ability in the previous game with a couple of boundaries. Although Stoman is likely to bat lower down the order, his batting and wicketkeeping ability should give him the nod in your ROM vs POR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Taranjeet Singh: Taranjeet Singh, who scored a splendid fifty against Hungary on Tuesday, has been Romania's best batter in the tournament. He is one of the most explosive batters in the European Cricket Championship and should score some quick runs once again today.

All-rounder

Vasu Saini: Vasu Saini has come up with decent spells with the ball in hand, but his batting ability has yet to come through for Romania. However, he has shown glimpses of breaking out with the bat as well, making him a good option to have in your ROM vs POR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Junaid Khan: Junaid Khan, who has been Portugal's go-to bowler in the competition, has also scored quick runs when needed. Given the form that he is in, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ROM vs POR Dream11 prediction team

Amir Zaib (POR) - 325 points

Najjam Shahzad (POR) - 274 points

Taranjeet Singh (ROM) - 198 points

Important Stats for ROM vs POR Dream11 prediction team

Taranjeet Singh: 108 runs in 4 ECC T10 2021 games

Najjam Shahzad: 56 runs and 5 wickets in 4 ECC T10 2021 games

Junaid Khan: 6 wickets in 4 ECC T10 2021 games

ROM vs POR Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

ROM vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Stoman, S Periyalwar, A Zaib, A Chambers, T Singh, V Saini, N Shahzad, S Ullah, R Kumar, M Siraj Nipo and J Khan

Captain: A Zaib. Vice-captain: T Singh

ROM vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Stoman, G Manan, A Zaib, A Chambers, T Singh, V Saini, N Shahzad, I Hussain, R Kumar, M Siraj Nipo and J Khan

Captain: T Singh. Vice-captain: N Shahzad

Edited by Samya Majumdar