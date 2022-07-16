ROM vs SER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 13

Romania (ROM) will take on Serbia (SER) in match 13 of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A on Saturday at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa.

Serbia are one of the strongest teams in this year's ICC Group A Qualifiers. They have proved themselves by winning one of their last two matches by a big margin. Romania have managed to win only one of their last three games against Turkey by 51 runs.

Romania will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. However, Serbia are a relatively better team. Serbia are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ROM vs SER Probable Playing XI

ROM Playing XI

Abdul Shakoor, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Ramesh Satheesan (c), Ijaz Hussain, Shantanu Vashisht, Gaurav Mishra, Manmeet Koli, Cosmin Zavoiu

SER Playing XI

Alexander Dizija, Wintley Burton, Simo Ivetic, Adrian Dunbar (wk), Mark Pavlovic, Robin Vitas (c), Ayo Mene-Ejegi, Vukasin Zimonjic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Alister Gajic, Aleksa Djorovic

Match Details

ROM vs SER, T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 13

Date and Time: July 16, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

The surface at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa will aid the batters. Spinners will get some assistance. However, it might be difficult for the bowling unit to stop the players with willow. The first-batting team must score 150 runs in order to win the game.

ROM vs SER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Nadigotla, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. A Shakoor is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Periyalwar and R Satheesan are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. S Ivetic is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

T Singh and V Saini are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mene Ejegi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Hussain and A Gajic. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Vashisht is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in ROM vs SER Dream11 prediction team

T Singh (ROM)

A Mene Ejegi (SER)

V Saini (ROM)

ROM vs SER: Important stats for Dream11 team

V Saini - 110 runs and two wickets

T Singh - 43 runs and three wickets

S Vashisht - 10 runs and three wickets

ROM vs SER Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Nadigotla, S Periyalwar, S Ivetic, R Satheesan, A Mene Ejegi, T Singh, V Saini, N Johns, S Vashisht, A Gajic, M Sarenac

Captain: T Singh Vice Captain: A Mene Ejegi

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Nadigotla, S Periyalwar, S Ivetic, R Satheesan, A Mene Ejegi, T Singh, V Saini, M Pavlovic, N Johns, S Vashisht, A Gajic

Captain: T Singh Vice Captain: V Saini

