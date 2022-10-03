ROM vs SUI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 1

In the first game of the ECC T10 2022, Romania (ROM) will lock horns with Switzerland (SUI) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday (October 3). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ROM vs SUI Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the season after a successful domestic campaign. Romania have a lot of in-form players, while Switzerland has a mix of young and promising players.

Switzerland will look to begin their campaign with a win, but Romania have a better squad and are expected to win.

ROM vs SUI Match Details

Match 1 of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on October 3 at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 3:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ROM vs SUI, Match 1

Date and Time: October 3, 2022; 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced and is condusive to both batters and bowlers. The last game here was between Scotland XI and Belgium, where 207 runs were scored for the loss of ten wickets.

ROM vs SUI Form Guide

ROM - Will be playing their first match

SUI - Will be playing their first match

ROM vs SUI Probable Playing XIs

ROM

No injury update

Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Abdul Shakoor, Gohar Manan, Ramesh Satheesan, Ravindra Athapaththu, Manmeet Koli, Vasu Saini, Nishant Devre, Gaurav Mishra, Marian Gherasim, Nick Tanase

SUI

No injury update

Sathya Narayanan (wk), Arjun Vinod, Anser Mehmood, Faheem Nazir, Osama Mahmood, Jai Sinh, Dayn Pariaug, Ashwin Vinod, Ali Nayyer, Tanveer Hussain, Abdullah Zahir

ROM vs SUI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Nadigotla

S Nadogotla is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. A Shakoor is another good pick.

Batters

R Satheesan

R Satheesan and A Vinod are the two best batter picks. A Mehmood has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

J Sinh

J Sinh and R Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Saini is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Nayyar

The top bowler picks are A Nayyar and K Fletcher. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Ullah is another good pick.

ROM vs SUI match captain and vice-captain choices

J Sinh

Sinh is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs at the death, making him a safe pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams.

R Satheesan

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Satheesan the captain of the grand league teams. He also completes his quota of overs.

Five Must-Picks for ROM vs SUI, Match 1

J Sinh

R Satheesan

A Nayyar

K Fletcher

S Nadigotla

Romania vs Switzerland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Romania vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Nadigotla

Batters: R Satheesan, A Mehmood, A Vinod, G Manan

All-rounders: J Sinh, R Athapaththu, V Saini

Bowlers: A Nayyar, K Fletcher, S Ullah

Romania vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Nadigotla, A Shakoor

Batters: R Satheesan, A Mehmood, A Vinod

All-rounders: J Sinh, V Saini

Bowlers: A Nayyar, K Fletcher, S Ullah, A Ahmed

Poll : 0 votes