ROM vs SVN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Romania T10 match – July 1, 2023

Don't leave out on the excitement as Romania locks horns with Slovenia in the second game of the ECI Romania T10 tournament on July 1 at 1:45 PM IST. With the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground set as the battleground, Romania will rely upon its home advantage to show off its formidable batting and bowling prowess.

However, Slovenia's determined squad will be keen to prove themselves and create disillusion. Anticipate a gripping ROM vs SLV conflict, full of excessive-octane motion as those teams move head-to-head in this especially-expected come across.

For the ROM vs SNV Dream11 prediction match, let's take a closer look at the top three players you can choose as your captain or vice-captain.

#3 Vasu Saini (ROM) – 7.5 credits

Vasu is a great all-arounder with excellent all-rounder abilities. He has a batting average of a little under 21 and a strong strike rate of 159.01. Vasu has amassed 1,066 runs throughout the course of his career in the shortest format, including a 59-run career high.

A staggering average of 23.15 and an economy of 10.56 are among the 35-year-old's other astounding statistics. He has also taken 52 wickets. Considering his all-around talent, he is a tremendous asset to his team. He should undoubtedly be one of your top candidates for the role of captain or vice-captain in your ROM vs SVN Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Ramesh Satheesan (ROM) - 8 credits

Ramesh Satheesan (PC: ECN)

Ramesh is an effective cricket ball striker and bats with a 184.41 strike rate. He also has 37 wickets in his short T10 career. With 97 fours and 88 sixes to his name, Ramesh can send shivers down the spine of any elite bowler. As a bowler, he has two hattricks and two fifers to his name, making him the most prominent all-arounder for your squad.

He must be considered while picking your captain or vice-captain for your ROM vs SNV Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Om Raj (SVN) – 8.5 credits

Om Raj is a lethal bowler from Slovenia who can turn heads together with his brilliant abilities. With his capacity to generate pace, swing, and accuracy, Om Raj poses a constant hazard to batters. His knack for taking critical wickets and bowling tight strains make him a crucial asset for the Slovenian group. He has a total of 10 wickets at an economy close to 10 and a strike rate of 12.50.

Watch out for his misleading deliveries and astonishing management as he strives to make a massive impact on the game. Thus, it is quite evident that one cannot miss out on him while forming your ROM vs SVN Dream 11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's ROM vs SVN Dream11 contest? Ramesh Satheesan Vasu Saini 0 votes