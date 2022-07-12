ROM vs TUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A, Match 4

Romania (ROM) will take on Turkey (TUR) in the fourth match of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A on Tuesday at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

Both teams will play their first game of the tournament, hoping to earn points to improve their chances of qualifying.

Sivakumar Periyalwar, Shantanu Vashisht, Ijaz Hussain, Ramesh Satheesan, and Taranjeet Singh are key players for Romania, while Gokhan Alta, Shamshullah Ehsan, and Ali Turkmen are key players for Turkey.

ROM vs TUR Probable Playing XI

ROM XI

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Ramesh Satheesan (c), Taranjeet Singh, Sukhi Sahi, Shantanu Vashisht, Ijaz Hussain, Satwik Nadigotla, Vasu Saini, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Raj Kumar, Marian Gherasim.

TUR XI

Romeo Nath (wk), Gokhan Alta (c), Cagri Bayraktar, Shamshullah Ehsan, Eren Iskirik, Ali Turkmen, Tunahan Ulutuna, Deniz Mutu, Zafer Durnaz, Tunahan Turan, Ishak Elek.

Match Details

ROM vs TUR, T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier, Match 4

Date and Time: July 12, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground has favored bowlers, as seen in both games played here, with batters struggling and bowlers able to extract movement from both ends. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 94 runs.

Today’s ROM vs TUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: He has scored 45 runs in his last three appearances, making him an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper's position. He has also contributed by being behind the stumps.

Batters

Sivakumar Periyalwar: Sivakumar Periyalwar is a quality batter who has been scoring valuable runs for his side in the middle order. He has scored 53 runs in his last five appearances, making him a must-have player for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Taranjeet Singh: He is a talented and capable all-rounder who excels with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 294 runs and picked up eight wickets while being economical in his last five games. He is a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.

Bowlers

Ijaz Hussain: Ijaz Hussain will lead the bowling attack for Romania in the upcoming match. He has taken nine wickets in his last five appearances, making him a valuable pick for your fantasy side.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROM vs TUR Dream11 prediction team

Satwik Nadigotla (ROM)

Eren Iskirik (TUR)

Vasu Saini (ROM)

Deniz Mutu (TUR)

Shantanu Vashisht (ROM)

ROM vs TUR Dream11 Prediction Today

ROM vs TUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Cagri Bayraktar, Shamshullah Ehsan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Eren Iskirik, Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan, Ali Turkmen, Shantanu Vashisht, Vasu Saini, Ijaz Hussain

Captain: Taranjeet Singh. Vice-captain: Eren Iskirik

ROM vs TUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Romeo Nath, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Eren Iskirik, Taranjeet Singh, Cagri Bayraktar, Shamshullah Ehsan, Ramesh Satheesan, Ali Turkmen, Shantanu Vashisht, Vasu Saini, Ijaz Hussain

Captain: Taranjeet Singh. Vice-captain: Ramesh Satheesan

