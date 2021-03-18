RCC vs KEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Mar 18, 2021

Roma CC will take on Kent Lanka in an ECS T10 Rome encounter on Thursday. The two sides are at the opposite ends of the points table.

Roma CC have been in solid form this season. Since losing their first game against Asian Latina, Roma CC have won four ECS T10 Rome games on the trot. They will be favorites to win Thursday's fixture.

Kent Lanka, on the other hand, have played just two games in the ECS T10 Rome so far, losing both. They couldn’t chase 107 and 72 against Asian Latina and Rome Bangla Morning Sun respectively. Kent Lanka need to improve their batting if they want to get off the mark in the ECS T10 Rome soon.

Squads to choose from

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Navodh Kalansuriya, Crishan Kalugamage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Thushara Samarakoon, Quirijn Gunning, Ranil Omaththage, Kaniska Weligamage, Thilina Rathnayakam Thimira Ranasinghe, Alessandro Sabelli, Mark Jayasinghe, Thakshila Korale, Nadun Nakandalage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn

Kent Lanka: Tikiriyadura Danushka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Thimira Perera, Sudarshana Muthumala, Manorath Lasidu, Nevil Renath, Santhanam Irosh, Mishen Alessio, Mithun Buwaneka, Dilan Fernando, Arachchige Ruchira, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Thushan Peiris, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Muthumala Dinesh, Amila Sanjeewa, Arachige Shanka, Ramapulle Ramesh

Predicted Playing XIs

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda (c), Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage (wk), Denham Seneviratne, Dammika Aththanayaka, Thakshila Korale, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Alessandro Sabelli, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn

Kent Lanka: Sudarshana Muthumala, Arachige Shanka, Muthumala Dinesh, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Mithun Buwaneka, Tikiriyadura Danushka (c), Mishen Alessio, Santhanam Irosh, Manorath Lasidu (wk), Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Amila Sanjeewa

Match Details

Match: Roma CC vs Kent Lanka

Date & Time: March 18th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The average first innings score at the Roma Cricket Ground is around 117-118 after the first 12 ECS T10 Rome games. The batsmen have enjoyed the conditions and have made merry, racking up massive totals. So another high-scoring game could well be on the cards and a score of around 120 might be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RCC vs KEL)

Dream11 Team for Roma CC vs Kent Lanka - ECS T10 Rome.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Rillagodage, Sudarshana Muthumala, Arachige Shanka, Denham Seneviratne, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Prabath Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Amila Sanjeewa, Dammika Aththanayaka, Indika Senn

Captain: Dinidu Marage. Vice-captain: Prabath Ekneligoda

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manorath Lasidu, Sudarshana Muthumala, Navodh Kalansuriya, Denham Seneviratne, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Prabath Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Amila Sanjeewa, Thakshila Korale, Indika Senn

Captain: Pruthuvi Samarage. Vice-captain: Sudarshana Muthumala